Fans outraged by Toronto Blue Jays' attempts to salvage Anthony Bass' reputation

The Toronto Blue Jays have taken another wrong turn on a misguided quest to restore the reputation of disgraced pitcher Anthony Bass, further angering an already enraged fanbase.

The organization has made the baffling decision to play a cruel joke on the LGBTQ community that Bass offended when he shared hateful propaganda in May, choosing to let him catch the ceremonial first pitch kicking off Pride Weekend festivities on Friday evening.

And fans are apoplectic over the organization's disheartening attempts to sweep a problem under the rug.

Escobar writes homophobic slur on eye patches@BlueJays suspend, trade him



Pillar calls an opposing player homophobic slur#BlueJays suspended him



Anthony Bass repeatedly posts video calling support of the LGBTQ+ community "demonic" & “evil"



Jays honour him on #Pride Night. — Adam ⚾️ (@GradyTripp00) June 9, 2023

Bass' initial "apology" on May 30 was met with backlash for its rushed speed and non-specific language, but that was nothing compared to the response to his statements given to media on June 6 and 8.

In his latest statements, Bass repeatedly characterized peoples' identities as a "choice," and all but confirmed he still believes in the values promoted in that hateful video he shared, which instructed Christians to boycott Target and Bud Light for their pro-LGBTQ stances and called the brands "satanic," "demonic" and "evil."

As part of this puzzling plan to help Bass make amends, the team had the reliever meet with the head of Pride Toronto on Tuesday.

Two days later, the 35-year-old was back in front of press, and took every opportunity to let interviewers know that — despite the lip service to the countless fans he offended — he still believes the hardcore fundamentalist idealogoy shared in that Instagram video last month.

Still seeing a lot of people talking about specific consequences Anthony Bass should face. That’s honestly no longer relevant to me. The issue now is the Blue Jays as an organization pretending he’s evolved, and then letting him catch the ceremonial pitch as part of Pride. — Eephus Curve (@eephusasher) June 9, 2023

Bass stated on Thursday that he removed the controversial video because he "felt like it was too much of a distraction," telling reporters, "I stand by my personal beliefs and everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs."

The pitcher once again doubled down on his belief that people's identities are "decisions and views" that he needs to focus on "being accepting of."

The Toronto Blue Jays have turned their entire Pride celebration into a referendum on Anthony Bass and seemingly not a single decision maker within that organization takes issue with that. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 8, 2023

People are so angry at the team's forceful attempts to restore Bass' standing with fans (and perhaps even players), that some are even discussing washing their hands of Blue Jays fandom in protest over the organization's botched handling of this PR disaster.

Tell me the @BlueJays don't care at all anymore without saying they don't care anymore. Nothing but goddamn lip service from those absolute clowns in the front office. They're not my team, and they sure as shit wouldn't be after this ridiculousness. Also, fuck Anthony Bass. https://t.co/xt0ekVsiiu — Scott Stewart (@TheMindofScott) June 8, 2023

Even fans who have been steadfast in supporting the Blue Jays for decades are done with the team after this latest series of missteps.

So, I guess my @BlueJays Boycott will become permanent. Today's presser showed that they aren't serious about any of this. 40+ years of fandom down the toilet. I will now be hearing arguments about why I should join your team. Yankees/BoSox fans, don't bother. — Garth Iorgy, The New Drip King (@GarthIorgy) June 8, 2023

The Toronto Blue Jays will kick off their Pride Weekend festivities under this dark cloud of anger from fans versus the Minnesota Twins at 7:07 p.m. this evening at the Rogers Centre. As of Friday morning, Anthony Bass is still scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch.