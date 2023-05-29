Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 13 hours ago
anthony bass twitter

Calls grow for Toronto Blue Jays to ditch Anthony Bass for promoting LGBTQ hate

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 13 hours ago
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass is in hot water yet again after promoting a video instructing Christians to boycott Bud Light and Target for the brands' LGBTQ-friendly stances.

It's just the latest in a series of social media misfires that have gradually turned fans against Bass, but this one seems to have been the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

In a rapid sequence of events after blogTO brought the controversial clip to wider attention, the Blue Jays organization issued a rebuke of Bass' apparent anti-LGBTQ stance, and the pitcher removed the offending video from his Instagram story.

However, the damage appears irreversible based on the reaction of fans on social media, many of whom are loudly calling for Bass to be ousted from the organization.

A growing share of fans are speaking out on Twitter suggesting just about every possible avenue for Bass' second stint with the Blue Jays to come to an end, ranging from release to DFA (designate for assignment) to trading the player to a market in a Republican U.S. state.

One fan suggests that if Bass' on-field performance and off-field antics weren't enough already to convince the Jays' front office that he was not a good fit for the organization, this latest stunt oughta do it.

In a reversal of Bass' apparent support for boycotts of Target and Bud Light, a few fans have stated that they will not be supporting the Jays as long as the pitcher remains part of the team.

"I am sorry, but as long as @BlueJays continue to employ Anthony Bass, I will continue not supporting them," reads another tweet, continuing, "Allies to our community my ass, its entirely performative and I will NOT be attending ANY of their pride month celebrations."

It would, in reality, be a huge chore to include every single comment calling for Bass' career in a Blue Jays uniform to come to an end, so let's just suffice it to say that there are dozens upon dozens, if not hundreds, speaking out on Twitter alone.

Like, there genuinely isn't enough time in a single workday to include every single comment asking for Bass to be released, DFAd or traded.

In a statement to blogTO on Monday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays explained that the team is "committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all," and politely rebuked Bass' social media activity, stating that "Individual player sentiments are not representative of the club's beliefs."

Lead photo by

Anthony Bass/Instagram
