Calls grow for Toronto Blue Jays to ditch Anthony Bass for promoting LGBTQ hate

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass is in hot water yet again after promoting a video instructing Christians to boycott Bud Light and Target for the brands' LGBTQ-friendly stances.

It's just the latest in a series of social media misfires that have gradually turned fans against Bass, but this one seems to have been the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

In a rapid sequence of events after blogTO brought the controversial clip to wider attention, the Blue Jays organization issued a rebuke of Bass' apparent anti-LGBTQ stance, and the pitcher removed the offending video from his Instagram story.

However, the damage appears irreversible based on the reaction of fans on social media, many of whom are loudly calling for Bass to be ousted from the organization.

A growing share of fans are speaking out on Twitter suggesting just about every possible avenue for Bass' second stint with the Blue Jays to come to an end, ranging from release to DFA (designate for assignment) to trading the player to a market in a Republican U.S. state.

Hey @BlueJays, it's time to trade or DFA Anthony Bass. There's a large LGBTQ community in our city that he just offended, he tried to get flight attendants fired, and can't throw strikes. ://www.blogto.com/sports_play/2023/05/controversial-toronto-blue-jays-player-anti-lgbtq/ — Steveman47🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@stevenman47) May 29, 2023

One fan suggests that if Bass' on-field performance and off-field antics weren't enough already to convince the Jays' front office that he was not a good fit for the organization, this latest stunt oughta do it.

The Jays should’ve cut Anthony Bass when he had a 7 ERA and the airplane incident happened. Now that he’s promoting anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda it should be an easy decision to let him go — Cole Hayes (@cole__hayes) May 29, 2023

In a reversal of Bass' apparent support for boycotts of Target and Bud Light, a few fans have stated that they will not be supporting the Jays as long as the pitcher remains part of the team.

@BlueJays no more tix for me as long as Anthony Bass is on the team.



Sorry, promoting hate is not I can support. Nor should a team like the Blue Jays. — Michael B (@MBerton605) May 29, 2023

"I am sorry, but as long as @BlueJays continue to employ Anthony Bass, I will continue not supporting them," reads another tweet, continuing, "Allies to our community my ass, its entirely performative and I will NOT be attending ANY of their pride month celebrations."

@BlueJays today’s off day would be a great time for you to release homophobic bigot Anthony Bass. #Pride2023 #LoveIsLove — Colin Macdonald (@Colin_D_Mac) May 29, 2023

Ugh. I wonder how their major sponsor Budweiser feels about his call to boycott them. He’s a hot mess. — Julie Whitlock (@whittyphoto) May 29, 2023

Why is a MAGA anti-lgbtqia+ 'christian' idiot like Anthony Bass still employed by @BlueJays @RogersMediaPR — John Lebow (@BigNiceJohn) May 29, 2023

In a statement to blogTO on Monday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays explained that the team is "committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all," and politely rebuked Bass' social media activity, stating that "Individual player sentiments are not representative of the club's beliefs."