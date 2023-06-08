Anthony Bass just offered a bogus apology justifying hateful Instagram post

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass is attempting to make amends after angering the LGBTQ community and the team's fanbase in general. However, the pitcher also appears to be trying to explain away a controversial Instagram post that urged Christians to boycott brands Target and Bud Light.

In an interview with Sportsnet and The Canadian Press, the reliever expanded on the rushed and non-specific apology he issued in the wake of public outrage after sharing anti-LGBTQ propaganda last month.

But is he really sorry, or is this just more damage control from an organization reluctant to deal away any of its bullpen depth?

Bass explained his logic for posting the video in the interview, giving a statement that reads more like a justification than an apology. He stated that he shared the clip "because it lined up with my Christian beliefs and values. That's why I liked it, as well."

The 35-year-old pitcher went on to say that the video's stance on "big corporations targeting young children was what really struck home for me, being a father of two little ones," subtly doubling down on his earlier support of this exclusionary interpretation of Christianity.

However, Bass says that he spoke with Pride Toronto executive director, Sherwin Modeste, "and he gave me some clarity about that topic and we moved on from it."

Bass seems to be attempting to cater to both sides in this debate, steadfast in sticking to his controversial beliefs while showing lip service to the community and fan base he wronged.

In the same interview where he cheapens his earlier apology, the pitcher offered to catch the ceremonial first pitch from community activist leZlie Lee Kam on Friday evening to kick off the Pride Weekend celebration, "like a symbol of acceptance and unity."

Bass was quoted as saying, "I have my personal beliefs, but I understand that everyone's free to feel and think the way they want and in being accepting, welcoming and making people feel comfortable to make a decision in their lives."

"Obviously, I'm not glad about the post, but in a sense, I'm glad it helped me make better decisions about what I say and do moving forward on social media and how I conduct myself around others."

Note how he says "what I say and do" and not "what I actually believe."

Boos rained down on the pitcher in his first appearance at the Rogers Centre since the controversy broke on May 31, and Bass was again heckled during a relief appearance days later.

The embattled reliever doesn't expect this treatment from fans to stop any time soon, and predicts more heated words from crowds if he is called on to pitch during Friday and Saturday's Pride Weekend home games.

"I understand where [fans are] coming from," said Bass, adding that he plans "to keep doing my job and hopefully in time things will get better."