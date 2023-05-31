Blue Jays fans boo Anthony Bass in first action since anti-LGBTQ social media post
The Toronto Blue Jays might've expected some fans to boo the team this season, but they probably didn't expect it to come like this.
With the Jays down 4-2 in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, the Blue Jays turned to reliever Anthony Bass for his first appearance since sharing an-anti LGBTQ video on his Instagram earlier this week.
Bass, who already deleted his Twitter account this season after constant trolling for a viral post about his wife being asked to clean up on an airplane after her children, came under fire for promoting a video on his Instagram account instructing Christians to boycott Bud Light and Target for the brands' LGBTQ-friendly stances.
And Toronto fans definitely let him hear it, booing him continuously through the inning.
A few fans stood up to clap for A. B. but I did mostly hear jeers. pic.twitter.com/OsJs9qAWo3— Minor Leaguer (@Minor_Leaguer) June 1, 2023
"I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that," Bass told the media Tuesday in a press conference that lasted less than a minute where he did not take questions.
"I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized to them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays' resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward."
Anthony Bass getting the reception he deserves in Toronto on the eve of #PrideMonth 😏 pic.twitter.com/zj0FbKT417— Justin Havelock 🏳️🌈 (@HavelockJustin) June 1, 2023
After Bass' first batter reached base via a walk, the Blue Jays began to warm up Yimi Garcia, though Bass finished the inning without allowing a run.
A round of boos for Anthony Bass as he enters the game to pitch the ninth. pic.twitter.com/KdI9MSsa9B— Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 1, 2023
The Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the Brewers.
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
