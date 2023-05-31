Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
anthony bass blue jays

Blue Jays fans boo Anthony Bass in first action since anti-LGBTQ social media post

The Toronto Blue Jays might've expected some fans to boo the team this season, but they probably didn't expect it to come like this.

With the Jays down 4-2 in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, the Blue Jays turned to reliever Anthony Bass for his first appearance since sharing an-anti LGBTQ video on his Instagram earlier this week.

Bass, who already deleted his Twitter account this season after constant trolling for a viral post about his wife being asked to clean up on an airplane after her children, came under fire for promoting a video on his Instagram account instructing Christians to boycott Bud Light and Target for the brands' LGBTQ-friendly stances.

And Toronto fans definitely let him hear it, booing him continuously through the inning.

"I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that," Bass told the media Tuesday in a press conference that lasted less than a minute where he did not take questions.

"I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized to them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays' resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward."

After Bass' first batter reached base via a walk, the Blue Jays began to warm up Yimi Garcia, though Bass finished the inning without allowing a run.

The Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the Brewers.

Lead photo by

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
