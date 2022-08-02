Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago

lebron james toronto

LeBron James was spotted partying in Toronto over the long weekend

The past long weekend was the Toronto Caribbean Carnival's exciting finale, with people making their way to the city in droves to celebrate Toronto's Caribbean community, including returning favourite LeBron James.

The NBA legend hit the city for Caribana weekend to host the annual DAYLIGHT party at Lavelle.

People were quick to spot the Lakers player on rooftop lounge.

One person claimed they even saw James, known for bringing his own snacks, partying with a bag of trail mix in hand.

LeBron was also spotted at One Restaurant in Yorkville.

He can be seen with Draymond Green dancing and having fun at the restaurant.

The NBA player was also spotted around the city meeting some fans.

James even met the newest TFC player Lorenzo Insigne and was spotted taking a photo with his kids.

One fan commented saying how LeBron James, Draymond Green and Adam Sandler were all walking around Yorkville this weekend.

One fan trying to meet the Lakers player went downtown early to meet him only to discover he already left Toronto.

Hopefully next time LeBron's in the city for a little bit longer. 

Lead photo by

dessy3000
