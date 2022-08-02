LeBron James was spotted partying in Toronto over the long weekend

The past long weekend was the Toronto Caribbean Carnival's exciting finale, with people making their way to the city in droves to celebrate Toronto's Caribbean community, including returning favourite LeBron James.

The NBA legend hit the city for Caribana weekend to host the annual DAYLIGHT party at Lavelle.

People were quick to spot the Lakers player on rooftop lounge.

In a pink shirt about 30ft away there’s a 6’8 superstar from Akron, Ohio who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. I believe his name is LeBron. pic.twitter.com/nKCZAQW8zn — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) July 29, 2022

One person claimed they even saw James, known for bringing his own snacks, partying with a bag of trail mix in hand.

I just seen a video of Lebron in Toronto at a rooftop party with a zip lock bag of trail mix and i gotta say that I respect the discipline. — Just Jayo (@Jayoisjustfine) July 29, 2022

LeBron was also spotted at One Restaurant in Yorkville.

Lebron James spotted hanging out with friends on the patio of One Restaurant in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/WMTiBzG07h — Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) August 1, 2022

He can be seen with Draymond Green dancing and having fun at the restaurant.

LeBron and Draymond getting litty out in Toronto 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aS4dR84Gj3 — Simon W (@da52543) August 2, 2022

The NBA player was also spotted around the city meeting some fans.

Dray x Bron with Fans in Toronto Via @pr_RWTW pic.twitter.com/RV7z6CNDIa — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) July 30, 2022

James even met the newest TFC player Lorenzo Insigne and was spotted taking a photo with his kids.

One fan commented saying how LeBron James, Draymond Green and Adam Sandler were all walking around Yorkville this weekend.

so draymond green lebron james and adam sandler are all walking around toronto and i’m sat at home. k. — lynn 🧸 13 (@satellitedrives) August 1, 2022

One fan trying to meet the Lakers player went downtown early to meet him only to discover he already left Toronto.

Lebron whyd you have to leave Toronto so early😩 went downtown at 9am just to find out you left — Fred’s Biggest and Sexiest Fan (@23fvv23) August 1, 2022

Hopefully next time LeBron's in the city for a little bit longer.