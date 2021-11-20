Toronto's most picturesque skating rink in an old brick factory opens next month

Earlier this month it was announced that outdoor rinks around Toronto would open later this month as part of the Welcome T.O. Winter plan.

With so many rinks to choose from like at The Harbourfront Centre, it's impossible to decide where to skate but the decision won't be that hard this season since one of Toronto's most picturesque skating rinks is coming back.

Evergreen Brick Works is opening their popular outdoor skating rink next month. The outdoor rink weaves through the gardens and exposed beams under the roof next to the old brick factory.

If you don't know how to skate or need to brush up on your skills, they're offering private or group lessons. There are also skate rentals available if you don't own a pair.

Free public skating begins on Dec. 12 through Dec. 22 then continues every Sunday until Mar. 6.

The skating rink is open all winter season, weather permitting. The condition of the rink is weather dependent so make to sure check the ice conditions before heading out.