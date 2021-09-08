10 unique ways to celebrate your birthday in Toronto other than going for dinner

Birthdays in Toronto can be a lot more exciting than a dinner reservation with so many unique activities available around the city. Who wants dinner and drinks when you can hop in a go-kart or shoot your friends with arrows in an epic game of archery tag?

Here are some unique ways to celebrate your birthday in Toronto.

Work against the clock at an escape room

Rally a group of your (most clever) friends together and head to an escape room like Dream Escape or Escape Manor. Do your best to solve your way out of the likes of alien abduction, a faulty elevator, death row or an asylum.

Drink and play the night away at an arcade bar

Freeplay, TILT, Zed 80, Rec Room, Dundas Video, take your pick when it comes to arcade bars around the city. You really can't go wrong spending your b-day at any one of these spots, drinking and smashing at an old favourite game.

Race around in a go-kart at K1 Speed

If you're competitive, making it on the leader board at a massive indoor go-kart track sounds like the perfect birthday present. K1 Speed has a massive quarter-mile track to accommodate you and your fellow adrenaline-junkies.

Give archery tag a shot

A game of archery tag is just the thing for any die-hard Hunger Games fans. Channel your inner Katniss and visit Archers Arena or The Archery Initiative. There are even glow-in-the-dark games at Archery Circuit for a bit of extra special birthday pizzazz.

Play a round of mini-golf

Whether you take your tee game seriously or are more interested in the themed holes packed with nostalgia, Par-Tee Putt will be a good time. Head to the mini-golf bar for some drinks and snacks after the game to make a full night of it.

Take a group cooking class

Instead of going to dinner, learn how to make your own delicious recipe with a group cooking class. Culinary possibilities are endless in these workshops from homemade pasta and dumplings to sushi and sashimi you can be proud of.

Roll a strike at a bowling alley

It's possible you haven't been inside a bowling alley since you were a kid, but that's what makes a visit there today so great. Brush up on your bowling stance and hit up one of the many lanes in Toronto.

Throw some axes

Axe throwing can be a hoot, as long as you have decent enough aim to walk away with all limbs intact. Head to the newest location of BATL Grounds in the Stockyards or the OG in the Port Lands for the ultimate experience in your best plaid flannel, though that's not a requirement.

Paint while you drink

Even if you're not a modern-day Picasso, you and some pals can have a good ol' time painting the night away with the help of boozy drinks. Check out places like Paint Cabin and Pinot's Palette for a creative birthday celebration.

Pamper yourselves at a luxury spa

Activities are all good and fun, but sometimes all you need is a recharge with close friends. You won't be stuck for options when it comes to luxurious spas in the city. One of the biggest though is Go Place in Markham with 68,000-square-feet of spa treatments available.