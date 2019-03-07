The top 5 new escape room games in and around Toronto

New escape rooms in Toronto are for those who like to put themselves in adrenaline-inducing (and sometimes anxious and claustrophobic) situations to challenge their logic on the fly. If racing against the clock is your thing, head to these recent arrivals for sweaty palms and increased blood pressure.

Here are my picks for the top new escape rooms in and around Toronto.

Suspend your imagination: you're in space, you're aboard the Starship Odysseus, and you need to escape the prison of a secret Alphian League base. If that sounds up your alley (read: if you're a sci-fi buff), this escape room at Christie and Dupont is the simulator for you.

This long-awaited immersive entertainment lounge finally opened on King West in October, and aside from axe-throwing and booze, they also have 12 themed rooms like "The Tomb," "The Boudoir," and "Escape the Cornwall Jail."

This creative escape room by Caledonia Road offers two different challenges, where you can either try to unlock an ancient Egyptian temple in The Wrath of Amun Ra, or attempt to rescue some people from a ghost in The Grand Wilshire Hotel. You have 60 minutes for each.

The name of this Mississauga business off Derry Road should be enough to tell you that this place will be terrifying. Lock yourself into the Red Market and find yourself being held captive by an organ trafficker; or, head to the Earthquake room for a post-apocalyptic frenzy.

Put your thinking cap and those grown-up pants on: if you can get past being completely in the dark, this Mississauga "escape world" on Courtney Park is the perfect brain exercise. Explore almost 5,000 square feet with nothing but a lantern while avoiding zombies and evil villagers.