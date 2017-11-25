13 places to go bowling in Toronto

Bowling in Toronto is one of those cherished pastimes that always proves a good time even as the sport has waned in popularity. The unapologetically tacky shoes, old computers, and greasy food all spur nostalgia for simpler times when rolling a strike was the greatest thing ever.

Here's a handful of places where you can still go bowling in Toronto.

All-Star Bowl on Eglinton East of Danforth Road has 24 lanes of 10-pin bowling and daily specials that make it one of the cheapest places in the city to bowl. They also offer cosmic bowling for $3 on Wednesday and boast a full food menu.

The Ballroom at the corner of Richmond and John is the most modern of Toronto's bowling alleys. It has nine lanes of 10-pin surrounded by LED screens and a variety of arcade games, pool tables, a ping-pong lounge, and a huge sports bar.

Bathurst Bowlerama is the quintessential old school bowling alley. Unrepentant in its 90s technology and decor, it has 16 lanes of 5-pin and 16 lanes of 10-pin bowling, along with arcade games, a snack bar, and cosmic bowling on Friday and Saturday nights.

Also known as Brimley Bowl, this alley at Eglinton and Brimley Road has 16 lanes of 5-pin bowling, a snack bar, fully listened bar, and even offers bumper bowling.

Danforth Bowl in East York offers six lanes of 5-pin bowling with lots of independently-run charm. It also boasts a fully licensed and well-stocked bar and even lets you bowl amid coloured lights and a disco ball.

Kennedy Bowl at Lawrence and Kennedy has 32 lanes of 10-pin bowling. It also has a licensed sports bar, snack bar, four dart boards, and cosmic bowling. Do check ahead for lane availability as weeknights are reserved for league use.

Located inside the Newtonbrook Plaza in North York, this alley has 12 5-pin lanes, 20 10-pin lanes, a snack bar, and cosmic bowling on weekends. Monday evenings are only $2 per person/per game after 9 p.m.

Another thrifty option, North Park Bowl at Lawrence and Keele has 16 lanes of 5-pin bowling available for $10 per lane per hour including shoes. There's also a snack bar to get your nibble on.

Parkway Bowl at in the Parkway Mall at Victoria Park and Ellesmere has 24 lanes of 5-pin bowling, four of which can be turned into 10-pin lanes. Bowling is only $3.76 per game (plus $2.65 for shoes) for 5-pin and $3.98 for 10-pin.

Playtime Bowl near Yorkdale Mall has 48 lanes of 10-pin regular and cosmic bowling with a live DJ on Friday and Saturday. It also has laser tag and a licensed bar and grill to fuel up after all the action.

Rexdale Bowlerama at Kipling and Rexdale has 16 5-pin and 16 10-pin lanes and all-you-can-bowl on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as cosmic bowling Friday and Saturday nights until close.

The recently restored 1950s-style bowling alley near Gerrard and Coxwell is one of oldest in the city, dating back to 1952. If nostalgia is your thing, it's available for private parties and corporate events but (alas) not open to the public.

West Bowlerama in Etobicoke is open until 3 a.m. most nights and has 32 lanes of 5-pin and 24 lanes of 10-pin bowling, cosmic bowling, games and a snack bar.