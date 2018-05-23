Best of Toronto
The best cooking classes in Toronto can take you from watching Chopped on the couch to actually, you know, chopping something. Start from scratch with 101 courses on the basics or add more skills to your repertoire with specific workshops in sushi, macarons, biscotti, or anything else you’ve always dreamed of being able to whip up yourself.

Here are the best cooking classes in Toronto.

George Brown College

It only makes sense that you’d head to one of the campuses in Toronto known for turning out great chefs to learn how to cook. Mark McEwan himself is on the board of directors.

Dish Cafe

This chic cooking school in Little Italy has a clear calendar on their site full of opportunities to learn how to make dumplings, pasta, date night dishes, tacos and more.

The Depanneur

Food is brought to life at this quirky Little Italy corner spot where workshops are held on diverse topics like knife skills, macarons and Mexican cooking.

Cookery

This Roncesvalles Village kitchen shop offers 101, gourmet, seasonal, and global cooking classes — as well as courses for kids.

Hooked

Spots in popular classes held at the Leslieville location of this renowned seafood shop are often quickly snapped up. You might learn how to fillet fish, or include it in Asian cooking.

The Chef Upstairs

It’s all about interactive classes at this Mount Pleasant space, including a huge range of programs for kids and teens. Learn to cook Japanese, Italian, Mexican or Caribbean cuisine.

Nella Cucina

Learn everything from basic skills to how to make pasta, pizza, biscotti and macarons at this Annex restaurant supply giant.

Sushi Making for the Soul

Learn how to make favourites like makimono, nigiri and sashimi from these workshops that take place in the Stockyards Village area.

Cirillo's Culinary Academy

Knife skills courses and couples cooking classes are the tip of the iceberg at this Etobicoke cooking school near the intersection of Dundas West and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at The Depanneur

