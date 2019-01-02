The best baking and pastry classes in Toronto empower you to make creations you thought you'd only ever see on YouTube, Instagram and Netflix. Pretend you're in the Great British Bake Off and become a regular Christine McConnell or Adrian Zumbo by taking classes at these places.

This trusted culinary learning institution at Adelaide and Sherbourne logically has reputable classes for baking and pastry. There are specialized certificates for artisan bread baking and cake decorating, and classes revolve around subjects like Asian desserts, afternoon tea, vegan baking, pizzas and macarons.

This charming Dundas West bakery will have you Instagramming adorable creations of your own in no time such as unicorn cakes, "naked" cakes, cinnamon buns, buttercream flowers, macarons and cannoli.

Known for showstoppers, this Avenue and Lawrence bakery will show you how to impress like they do with classes that teach the art of making naked cakes, unicorn cakes, gingerbread houses, doughnuts, cupcakes and cookies.

Learn how to make wedding cakes, gelato, breads, pastries and tarts like a pro through programs at this school near Pearson.

On Danforth East, this place specializes in baking and pastry workshops for birthday parties and families, and does cream puff, macaron, pasta and unicorn cake workshops for adults.

There are two-year and one-year baking programs at this school, where you can learn not only baking and pastry arts skills and theory but also hospitality and business skills.

This Scarborough spot at Sheppard and Brimley offers several levels of cake baking and decorating courses, as well as one-day workshops in designer handbag cakes, candy making, tiered cakes and cookies.

This Etobicoke bake supply shop does special classes in chocolate work, cake decorating and sugar craft, and offers dozens of workshops in subjects like croissants, puff pastry, pretzels and bagels, gluten-free baking, donuts and macarons.

Baking classes at this Queensway location of this pretty bakery teach students the art of making unicorn cookies, macarons, bread, hot cross buns and scones.