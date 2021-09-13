You can now rent glow-in-the-dark water bikes to cruise along Toronto's lakefront

The people of Toronto are once again lamenting that summer flew right by before we realized it, leaving many with regrets about putting off beach trips or boat rides in July and August.

But here's the thing: Summer isn't technically over yet, not until next Wednesday, and bathing suit weather? Well, around here, that can stick around well into October... if not beyond.

What I'm saying is that it's not too late to take advantage of having Lake Ontario at your disposal, and a brand new business from two Toronto sisters might just be the best way to make it happen.

Borana and Migena Latifi launched Toronto Water Bikes just this month, becoming the first in this city to offer water bike rentals, which they describe as fun, environmentally friendly and a great form of exercise.

"[It's] a bike on water, but instead of wheels it has a board on either side to keep it afloat!" Borana told blogTO when asked what, exactly, a water bike it.

"It's very easy to use; all you have to do is pedal and go! There is no motor attached, just a propeller that spins as you go. For direction, you turn the handlebars as you would with a regular bike to steer yourself in the desired direction. You can also reverse pedal when needed."

In addition to being a great workout for the lower body and core, Borana says it's quite a stable ride — and she's got the perfect case study to prove it.

"What inspired us was the fact that my mom has never ridden a bike in her life. She was too scared on land, and after years of trying to help her, training wheels included, we finally came across a water bike and absolutely fell in love with the concept," she tells blogTO.

"Not only are we encouraging a healthy lifestyle, but we are also targeting all the people that have never been able to ride a regular bike. We have already had some of those customers and, after being a bit scared at first, they had an amazing experience! They thanked us for finally being able to ride a bike."

Right now, the sisters are running their business whenever weather permits, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., every Monday through to Sunday, launching right beneath the Humber Bay Arch Bridge.

Up to five people can venture out at a time, and bikes cost $70 per hour to rent. Two-hour rentals are offered as well for a discounted rate of $120.

Borana says they're currently scheduled to wrap up for the season on Thanksgiving weekend, but that things could change temperatures get too cold or winds get too fierce before then.

"We want to ensure our customers' safety first and foremost, so our end of the season could change. Next year we will be operating from May until October," she explains.

One of the cooler experiences they offer is evening rides, during which their bikes are lit up by LED lights in any colour a rider chooses.

The goal, says Borana, is "to light up with the city at night!"

"The Toronto skyline at night is what inspired us. We thought, 'how cool would it be to go out in the water at night and glow with TO?!'" she says. "Definitely perfect for a girls' night or a date, as it has a romantic vibe. It's a very peaceful and beautiful experience."

The sisters plan to launch more locations of Toronto Water Bikes in May of 2022 with the same features and experiences they offer now, including the LED lights, waterproof phone cases, water-resistant fanny packs, water bottle holders and some new things they haven't announced yet.

You can book a ride here and follow the business on social media for further updates.