The Toronto Raptors' newest draft pick is already practicing how to talk like a local

Though Toronto is currently mourning the loss of Kyle Lowry from the Raptors, fans are still rightfully excited about the team's newest draft picks, which include what is shaping up to be the star duo of point guard Dalano Banton and guard/forward Scottie Barnes.

The two rookies already appear to be forming quite the bond, spending last weekend hitting up a few places around the city together (Drake's private basketball court among them) and getting used to their new level of celebrity status.

Then late last night, the Raps released a hilarious new video of Banton, the 21-year-old who serves as the only Canadian draft pick in franchise history, helping Barnes develop his Toronto slang as the two hang out.

"We're here today, we're in Toronto, we're in the city, we're in T dot and I've got my man Scottie over here," Rexdale native Banton starts off.

"I've been hearing that we're trying to get him to learn how to talk 'cause he doesn't know what he's saying, so I'm trying to teach him."

I love them 😍. And welcome to Turonno, Scottie! — alexis (@piptal) August 4, 2021

The pair begin with the basics: pronouncing the city name like a true Torontonian, which, as we all know, means dropping the last "t".

"Listen fam, say 'Turonno,'" Banton urges, coaching his teammate to achieve the perfect local pronunciation.

When Barnes gets the first lesson down pat, it's onto some other Toronto lingo, which the player seems to already have a pretty good grasp on — and the demonstration of which sends Banton into a fit of laughter.

Scottie also goes on to reveal that he has a few Canadian friends, and that his family is from Jamaica, the home country of the patois that is credited for informing a lot of contemporary Toronto vernacular.

People have so far absolutely loved the little snippet — which has been viewed more than 100,000 times in less than 12 hours on Twitter — especially for the glimpse that it gives into the budding friendship between the two peers.

Hopefully their chemistry will be just as great on the court, too.