Toronto's newest Raptors spotted at Real Jerk over holiday long weekend

It's only been a couple days since the Toronto Raptors announced their newest draft picks but Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton are already making their rounds of the city.

On Sunday, the players joined rapper Kardinal Offishall at The Real Jerk in Leslieville, the first location of the local well-loved Caribbean restaurant.

It's been a warm welcome home for Banton, a Rexdale native who grew up on the north side of Rexdale near Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive. On Thursday, he became the first-ever Canadian to join the Raptors through the NBA draft. At 21-years-old, six-foot-nine and 204 lbs, Banton was the 46th pick overall.

Barnes is a 20 year-old Florida native who attended Florida State University. Standing at 6-foot-seven and 225 lbs, the small forward was the fourth pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

But, their trip to the restaurant wasn't their first stop since the two were drafted.

On Saturday, just two days after the young prospects were drafted to the franchise, Drake took some time off from the studio to spend some time with his favourite team’s new recruits. It was Barnes' 20th birthday.

The 76th NBA season is set to begin in October, so Raptors fans can expect to see much more of the newest recruits around the city until then.