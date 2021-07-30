Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Barnes raptors

Toronto Raptors fans shocked after draft pick doesn't go the way everyone expected

Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Raptors shocked the basketball world on Thursday night when they went against consensus by drafting Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick at the NBA draft.

Touted by many experts as a draft with four elite players available, many expected the Toronto Raptors to draft point guard Jalen Suggs, a player who jumped onto everyone's radar after a phenomenal March Madness performance leading his Gonzaga team to the finals.

Instead they went with Guard/Forward Scottie Barnes, a much more raw talent who boasts a 7'3 wingspan on his 6'9 frame.

Barnes is known for his defence and positional flexibility far more than his offensive ability, as his shooting talent still needs to be properly developed.

The Raptors have made a habit of drafting raw talent with physical gifts in the past to some mixed success. While players like OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have developed into stars, there's also Bruno Caboclo who received comparisons to Kevin Durant before being traded away after failing to impress.

That said, people were quick to point out that while Scottie Barnes wasn't the consensus fourth overall selection, it was by no means an off the board pick.

Barnes' post draft interviews also won plenty of Raptors fans earlier, as his passion and work ethic became apparent, promising to work hard for this city and wanting to bring a championship back here.

Despite all that, it was still a nightmare come true for some fans who had their hearts set on Suggs.

Raptors fans will be watching the career of both players very closely over the next few years, to see if their team made the right decision.

With the NBA season set to begin in October, Raptors fans will just be happy to have their team back playing in Toronto again, though having another young star could certainly make the whole experience much better.

Lead photo by

NBA Draft

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This hiking trail in Ontario comes with an epic lookout point

The top 45 rooftop patios in Toronto

People in Toronto keep running in bike lanes and these are the rules

Toronto Raptors fans shocked after draft pick doesn't go the way everyone expected

Toronto Blue Jays just got a player who might have the best hair in team history

Blue Jays all-time great Jose Bautista is now playing in the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic medalist Maggie Mac Neil adoption sparks discussion on China's one child policy

Toronto is getting pop-up playgrounds all around the city and they're for adults only