Toronto Raptors fans shocked after draft pick doesn't go the way everyone expected

The Toronto Raptors shocked the basketball world on Thursday night when they went against consensus by drafting Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick at the NBA draft.

Touted by many experts as a draft with four elite players available, many expected the Toronto Raptors to draft point guard Jalen Suggs, a player who jumped onto everyone's radar after a phenomenal March Madness performance leading his Gonzaga team to the finals.

Instead they went with Guard/Forward Scottie Barnes, a much more raw talent who boasts a 7'3 wingspan on his 6'9 frame.

Barnes is known for his defence and positional flexibility far more than his offensive ability, as his shooting talent still needs to be properly developed.

The Raptors clearly fell in love with Barnes' ceiling. He's got a great motor, tremendous athletic tools. Shooting is a question mark but definitely lots of intriguing aspects to his game. But man, Jalen Suggs. Ugh, Jalen Suggs. — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) July 30, 2021

The Raptors have made a habit of drafting raw talent with physical gifts in the past to some mixed success. While players like OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have developed into stars, there's also Bruno Caboclo who received comparisons to Kevin Durant before being traded away after failing to impress.

Brutal man! How do you not pick a talent like Suggs? 🤯 — Captain Clutch (@sportsjunkie001) July 30, 2021

That said, people were quick to point out that while Scottie Barnes wasn't the consensus fourth overall selection, it was by no means an off the board pick.

Remember guys, a year ago, Scottie Barnes was regarded as the better prospect than Jalen Suggs. Let’s not act like this guy is a random scrub! — frates (@CratesOfFrates) July 30, 2021

Barnes' post draft interviews also won plenty of Raptors fans earlier, as his passion and work ethic became apparent, promising to work hard for this city and wanting to bring a championship back here.

You know the vibes



Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/SHyzemt81O — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 30, 2021

Despite all that, it was still a nightmare come true for some fans who had their hearts set on Suggs.

I have no opinion on #Raptors drafting Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs. And I'm confident I know as little about both players as most of the fans who are very upset about it. — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) July 30, 2021

Raptors fans will be watching the career of both players very closely over the next few years, to see if their team made the right decision.

Well, the Raptors have never been afraid to go off the board to get their guy, but they've never done it with this much at stake. Yesterday, Webster told us they would take the guy they project to be the best player in 3-4 yrs. Clearly they felt Barnes' long-term upside > Suggs' — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 30, 2021

With the NBA season set to begin in October, Raptors fans will just be happy to have their team back playing in Toronto again, though having another young star could certainly make the whole experience much better.