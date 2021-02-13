This Toronto beach has transformed into a massive skating rink

The Rouge Beach and Marsh, which draw both locals and visitors for canoeing, swimming, fishing, and exploring in the warmer months of the year, is now added to the number of other natural skating rinks across Toronto.

Found in the over 50-square-kilometre Rouge National Urban Park in Scarborough, skaters have been flocking to the frozen marsh area just north of Lake Ontario for a skate in its natural surroundings.

Flowing from Oak Ridges Moraine to the Lake, the river is home to some of the largest and most provincially significant wetlands around. It goes without saying, an ice skate over the Rouge River would make for a memorable winter activity.

Spanning about 80 feet wide, the iced-over river provides a massive rink with smaller subsections of smoother ice for optimal social distancing.

Just keep in mind, Parks Canada doesn't monitor the ice thickness in the park, so visitors are responsible for their own safety should they choose to go gliding along the river this winter. You'll also have to bring your own skates.

Make sure to respect the sensitive ecosystem by not leaving behind any garbage or hockey equipment on the ice.

If you'd rather an ice skate on one of the artificial rinks, there are many up and running. Alternatively, enjoy a winter hike through the marsh boardwalks and the other trails in this massive urban park.