This where to take latin dance classes in Toronto

Latin dance classes in Toronto will get you into the groove with lessons on salsa, bachata, kizomba, and Afro-Cuban styles. Regardless of your skill level, these schools will get those hips twisting. Aside from all the partnerwork, schools usually offer socials, too, which is a great way to mingle with other dance-lovers.

Here are some Latin dance classes you can take in Toronto.

It's all about letting loose and having fun at this school, located on the second floor of Empress Walk. Offering salsa and bachata classes, you're guaranteed to get coupled up with a partner during class, which range from levels 1 to 6. And there's always a couple salsa and bachata parties happening per month.

This third-floor studio by Bloor subway station offers evening classes every weekday and all day Sunday, with class passes and memberships to keep you dedicated to the craft. There are courses for pure beginners to eventually dance their way to performance-level. They also host workshops from some of the best international dancers.

This comprehensive school is legit, offering salsa instructor training and an array of classes that range from standard salsa lessons to 7-week ladies styling Latin choreo and 5-week men's technique courses. Their school on Lakeshore sits inside the Oplenac banquet hall, and their monthly socials are held at the Royal Canadian Legion.

This popular studio at Queen and Spadina offers more than 120 classes per week, including lessons in salsa, bachata, and Argentine tango. Within those categories are several different focuses, including classes that focus on techniques and multi-level options. There's also a more general Latin groove class that pops up occasionally.

It's all about ballroom at this Markham school with two locations on Woodbine and Denison. Founder Egor Belashov is a ballroom dancing champion, and Dance With Me offers both private and group courses in Argentine tango, cha-cha and rumba, salsa and bachata, and merengue.

It doesn't get more affordable than $5 beginner salsa and bachata classes, which take place in the pretty music room chapel in Trinity St. Pauls United Church. It only gets slightly more expensive for intermediate classes ($8). There's also a 10-week performance class you can sign up for, and Salsa Mondays at Alleycatz.

Get your body moving with salsa, cha-cha, bachata, and merengue classes that take place at five different venues across the GTA, including the Artscape Youngplace, HH Dance Studio in Markham, and Breakout Studios in Leaside.

Get a personalized program that's designed just for you at this school on Gerrard East. Your package will include a mix of private and group lessons that works with your schedule. Access offers 14 different styles which run the gamut from waltz and bolero to rumba and bachata.

The name says it all: this schools has classes like Cuban Flavour, Brazilian samba, kizomba for beginners, samba, and reggaeton. Move your way from beginner classes to advanced with unlimited memberships. The company, located at Dundas and Runnymede, also offers a super fun latin cardio dance that's a mix of everything.

Open since 1952, this ballroom dance school chain uses the method coined by the American ballroom star Arthur Murray (who taught people like Eleanor Roosevelt). Learn salsa, tango, bolero, and more at Toronto locations include schools in Etobicoke, Yorkville, and by Bayview subway station.

If you're looking to keep it low-key and non-committal, check out these community classes which take place at four different locations, four nights a week. Registering for a lesson is as easy as shooting a text to Errol, the person who runs these things, and includes Tuesdays at Trinity St. Pauls or Fridays at the TSP Church Hall.

Open since 2010, this social dance school has a wide range of private lessons and group classes. Rumba, tango, swing, cha-cha, bolero, mambo, samba, merengue, bachata — they cover it all.