Kawhi Leonard finally says thank you to Toronto Raptors fans

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is now officially a Los Angeles Clipper — but he won't forget his time in Toronto or the people here who made it a blast.

Leonard, who led the Raptors to their first ever NBA championship last month (thus turning Toronto into the city equivalent of a hyper-clingy, insecure ex), joined the Clippers organization on stage in Los Angeles this afternoon for an introductory press conference.

After a rousing pep talk about grit, resilience and the importance of bringing home a "Larry O.B.," as the Board Man would call it, both Leonard and fellow NBA superstar / new teammate Paul George were made available to reporters for questions.

But first, they both made introductory statements.

"Best parade ever." 🙌



Kawhi thanks the city of Toronto and the @Raptors organization for an amazing season.



He also thanks Toronto restaurants for Ka'wine & Dine. "Took advantage of that." 😂 pic.twitter.com/t5NThMtui6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 24, 2019

"I wanna thank the Toronto Raptor fans," started Kawhi. "You know, I don't have social media so I'm not able to put out a paragraph or whatever."

Chuckling over his last remark, the small foward went on thank "all of Toronto; the city, the country... the doctors for delivering my baby boy."

Leonard shouted out Toronto's wild NBA championship celebrations too: "It was a great amazing season," he said. "Best parade ever."

"I also just want thank the city as far as the restaurants, you know, giving up that 'Ka'Wine and Dine' throughout the playoffs," continued Leonard. "I took advantage of that."

The NBA star, widely considered to be one of the best two-way players in the game, threw in a tiny one of his signature laughs before going on to thank the Raptors' coaching staff and "the whole organization, really."

"The players they already know what's up," he said of his former teammates. "You know, text, FaceTime me, we'll talk."

"I just thank the whole city, thank you," concluded Leonard of Toronto. "But now I'm in my next journey — these guys, I think we got a great future."

It's good to hear that Leonard enjoyed his time in the 6ix and that he did manage to score some free food out of this thirsty, thirsty city.

Unfortunately for us, nothing tastes as good to Kawhi as the prospect of winning another NBA championship — this time around in his hometown.