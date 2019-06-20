Kawhi Leonard spotted on patio at Cactus Club in Toronto

Today on the "stalking Kawhi" beat, Toronto's hottest reluctant megaceleb was spotted this week hanging out with some friends at a popular downtown restaurant.

A Reddit user with the handle u/h3yn0w75 snapped a clear photo of 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard nestled into a cozy, rooftop patio booth at the Cactus Club Cafe in Toronto's Financial District on Tuesday night.

The low-key gathering took place just over 24 hours after Leonard starred in what turned out to be an all-day victory parade and rally for his team's first ever NBA championship win.

Present at the Board Man's table was fellow NBA player and Toronto native Cory "CoJo" Joseph, who played for the Raps between 2015 and 2017.

Fans are now shipping the 27-year-old athletes as besties, which may or may not already be true.

While much, much smaller in size than the crowd of some 2 million people who gathered to cheer on Leonard and the Raptors during Monday's championship parade, some amateur paparazzi were present to stealthily document the appearance.

Leonard, who on Wednesday was swarmed by fans while visiting Niagara Falls with his family, walked into the bar and restaurant on Adelaide Street West around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Cactus Club patrons on Twitter.

"Kawhi juuuuust walked into Cactus Club," wrote one. "It's Kawhactus Club now."

Ha! Plant Guy would be proud. Especially if He Stay.