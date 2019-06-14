Sports & Play
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors wins NBA Finals MVP award

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors capped off an epic playoff run with more than just the NBA Championship. He also just claimed the award for Finals MVP.

This is the second time Leonard has won the award. He was previously MVP of the NBA Finals in 2014 when he led the San Antonio Spurs to the championship over the Miami Heat.

Leonard is also only the third player to win the Finals MVP Award with two teams. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lebron James are the others.

Leonard had an epic playoff run with 14 30 point games and scored a Finals career high 36 points in Game 4.

Toronto Raptors

