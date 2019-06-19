Kawhi Leonard was just spotted hanging out at Niagara Falls
Who needs Disney World when you've got an actual (albeit unofficial) world wonder in your backyard?
Fresh off leading the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA championship, Finals MVP and "fun guy" Kawhi Leonard took his family to Niagara Falls.
Naturally, the superstar athlete was swarmed by people hoping to capture his greatness on their phones.
Kawhi Leonard was spotted in Niagara Falls today #Raptors #NiagaraFalls #FunGuy pic.twitter.com/ZpWztYgj2H— blogTO (@blogTO) June 19, 2019
At one point, fans started chanting "MVP! MVP!" as they encircled Leonard, his mom, his partner and their two young children.
Guess who is here? #funguy #KawhiLeonard is here on Clifton Hill Fun by the Falls #raptors #wethechampions #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/qfJYT1sEcu— Clifton Hill Niagara (@cliftonhillfun) June 18, 2019
The notoriously-private Board Man didn't seem all too thrilled by the situation — though it's always kind of hard to tell what's on his mind.
Kawhi Leonard being followed by hundreds of Fans in Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/PrXAZBdJnO— EID (@ESPNEID) June 18, 2019
Security guards tried to shoo away some eager fans, asking them to "stay back" from the 27-year-old NBA All-Star as he walked through the popular tourist destination.
Kawhi swarmed by fans as he tries to spend time with his family 😬— 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 19, 2019
🎥: @devinchauhan_/ig pic.twitter.com/JUuDa1I4X2
That didn't stop anyone from sniping pics of the pro-baller from afar.
Check out this view @Raptors #sighting #kawhisighting @NiagaraFalls #allthebucketlistthings #winchampionship #visitniagarafalls pic.twitter.com/iL2RYzUdh2— Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) June 18, 2019
Rumour — and that's all it is at this point — has it that Leonard was in Niagara both to visit the falls and to enroll his daughter at a local school.
Apparently he’s looking at enrolling his daughter in a Niagara school 👀— 🅿️rincess✨😻 (@gft6_) June 19, 2019
So... he'll stay?
How did Kawhi celebrate the day after the biggest parade in Toronto Raptors history?— Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) June 18, 2019
By doing one of the most Torontonian things ever.
He took his family to Niagara Falls.
(This has to mean he's staying, right?) pic.twitter.com/4XmpXIT9Ux
Perhaps — or maybe he's just taking his family to Niagara Falls like millions of other humans do each and every year.
Whatever the case, we'll know soon enough. Leonard becomes a free agent on June 30, at which point he can begin negotiations with any NBA team he so chooses.
For the sake of Toronto, let's hope he chooses the Raptors.
