kawhi leonard niagara falls

Kawhi Leonard was just spotted hanging out at Niagara Falls

Who needs Disney World when you've got an actual (albeit unofficial) world wonder in your backyard?

Fresh off leading the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA championship, Finals MVP and "fun guy" Kawhi Leonard took his family to Niagara Falls.

Naturally, the superstar athlete was swarmed by people hoping to capture his greatness on their phones.

At one point, fans started chanting "MVP! MVP!" as they encircled Leonard, his mom, his partner and their two young children.

The notoriously-private Board Man didn't seem all too thrilled by the situation — though it's always kind of hard to tell what's on his mind.

Security guards tried to shoo away some eager fans, asking them to "stay back" from the 27-year-old NBA All-Star as he walked through the popular tourist destination.

That didn't stop anyone from sniping pics of the pro-baller from afar.

Rumour — and that's all it is at this point — has it that Leonard was in Niagara both to visit the falls and to enroll his daughter at a local school.

So... he'll stay

 Perhaps — or maybe he's just taking his family to Niagara Falls like millions of other humans do each and every year.

Whatever the case, we'll know soon enough. Leonard becomes a free agent on June 30, at which point he can begin negotiations with any NBA team he so chooses.

For the sake of Toronto, let's hope he chooses the Raptors.

