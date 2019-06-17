Massive crowds gather in Toronto for Raptors Championship Celebration

Nathan Phillips Square is a sea of red and purple this morning as thousands of fans stake out their spot for the final moments of today's Raptors Parade.

It's already a frenzy: hoards have been at the city square since last evening, eagerly awaiting the celebratory rally scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

It’s already totally packed for the Toronto Raptors championship celebration at Nathan Phillips Square #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/1hJL9sc6Zu — blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019

The early bird gets the worm, so obviously if you're just getting there now, you probably won't get the best vantage point.

Those who were following the parade route from Exhibition Place up University to Nathan Phillips will probably try to join the final rally too.

There’s not much space left at Nathan Phillips Square if you want to attend the Toronto Raptors Championship celebration rally #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/qHr9c2TthM — blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019

By the time Leonard, Lowry, VanVleet, Green, and Siakam get to the main stage, it's likely going to be chaos. #WeTheCrowded.