Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors parade toronto

Massive crowds gather in Toronto for Raptors Championship Celebration

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Nathan Phillips Square is a sea of red and purple this morning as thousands of fans stake out their spot for the final moments of today's Raptors Parade.

It's already a frenzy: hoards have been at the city square since last evening, eagerly awaiting the celebratory rally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. 

The early bird gets the worm, so obviously if you're just getting there now, you probably won't get the best vantage point.

Those who were following the parade route from Exhibition Place up University to Nathan Phillips will probably try to join the final rally too. 

By the time Leonard, Lowry, VanVleet, Green, and Siakam get to the main stage, it's likely going to be chaos. #WeTheCrowded.

Lead photo by

Shawn LaFleur

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

A fake Kawhi Leonard is signing autographs at the Toronto Raptors parade

Toronto parade route is packed with fans to see the Raptors

The TTC is totally jammed today with Toronto Raptors fans

Toronto is skipping work today to watch the Raptors Championship parade

2 million people expected to line the Raptors parade route in Toronto

Here's a list of people and floats participating in the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade

Massive crowds gather in Toronto for Raptors Championship Celebration

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors arrive back in Toronto on Drake's plane