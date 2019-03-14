LeBron James was spotted partying in Toronto last night

If Canadians are going to freak out every time a famous American comes to our humble home and native land, it might as well be over one who actually deserves it.

NBA superstar LeBron James—not-so-arguably the best active basketball player in the world right now—hosted an event at EFS in King West last night, thrilling sportsfans and clubgoers alike with his mere presence.

It was far from the first time he's visited the city for recreational reasons, or even his first time at EFS for that matter, but Toronto is always excited to become LeBronto for an evening (though watching our team play against his is another story entirely).

EFS was packed last night in anticipation of King James' arrival.

The man himself arrived, as promised, flanked by security guards who formed a barrier between the NBA All-Star and hundreds of thirsty, screaming proles.

He was wearing a red hat, a black coat and a grey sweater with its hood pulled up at the time.

The club, which was serving until 4 a.m. last night, shared video footage of BronBron in their DJ booth via Instagram stories.

Also present, according to video footage from the scene, were James' Los Angeles Lakers teammates Lonzo Ball, Lance Stephenson and Javale McGee.

Other club attendees shared similar clips of James hanging out, sitting down and speaking to fans.

At one point, he told the crowd that they should put their phones away and turn up properly.

"Everybody's phones is out all f*cking night, like... let's have a good time, Toronto," he can be heard saying in an Instagram story.

Thus, public photos are few and far between—though many were happy to mention in their captions that James was in the building. How cool!

The Lakers face off against the Raptors at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena tonight at 8 p.m.