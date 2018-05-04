Toronto renamed LeBronto after Cavs stomp Raptors again

King James of Cleveland and his mighty Cavaliers have taken the city of Toronto.

Welcome the beginning of the end of our hopes for an NBA championship. Welcome to Raptors extinction watch. Welcome to the recurring nightmare that is the post-2006 Eastern Conference Finals.

Welcome to LeBronto.

Toronto's Air Canada Centre was left drowning in Drake tears last night after the Cavs beat the Raptors in Game 2 of their best of 7 playoff series.

Once again, for the second time this week, the Raptors failed to reach the level of excellence we saw during this year's regular season — by an even longer shot than before.

Game 2 was a 128-110 blowout for Cleveland, unlike Game 1, which the Cavs won by just a single point in overtime.

It was a particularly great game for LeBron James, as well, with 43 points, 14 assists and 8 rebounds.

The King actually broke Michael Jordan's record last night for the most career playoff games with at least 30 points and 10 assists (it was LeBron's 16th. Jordan had 15).

live look at the LeBron vs Raptors series pic.twitter.com/5Qktevvhsr — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) May 4, 2018

Bron also hit seven crazy fadeaway jumpers in the second half of the game, leaving fans shook and Raptors Global Ambassador Drake wondering if he really ever knew anything about God's Plan at all.

When Rihanna isn’t your friend anymore and you live in LeBronto pic.twitter.com/6nt8oBptDd — Ala'a Eewshah (@AlEewshah) May 4, 2018

Adding insult to injury, ESPN announcer Mark Jones — who is actually from Toronto — jokingly renamed the city "LeBronto" at the end of the third quarter.

The nickname stuck.

The Cavs have now won eight straight post-season games against the Raptors.

Will the streak continue for Games 3 and 4 with Cleveland back on home turf?

It's unlikely, but if for some reason the Raptors come out on top, we're totally renaming Cleveland. Start thinking of ideas now (Beavland?).

Cleveland is a tough word to rhyme.