DeMar DeRozan reveals darkest secret about Raptors trade

Like Kyle Lowry, Drake and pretty much everyone else in Toronto, former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan was shook upon learning that he'd been traded to the San Antonio Spurs this summer.

The 29-year-old California native had been the face of Toronto's NBA team for years when news of his blockbuster multiplayer trade for Kawhi Leonard dropped, and it was as much a surprise to him as anybody else.

Now that he's settled into his new Texan home (and home court), DeRozan is taking some time to reflect upon the experience. It wasn't a good one, according to the man himself.

Is anything that happens in a fast food parking lot ever good, though?

The four-time NBA All-Star revealed in an interview with Bleacher Report, released on Monday, that he was sitting in his car outside a Los Angeles Jack in the Box when he got the call telling him he'd been traded.

"It just caught me off guard," he told journalist Jonathan Abrams. "I sat in the Jack in the Box parking lot for, like, two hours just trying to process it all, like just trying to process the whole thing."

DeRozan went home eventually, but those dark hours of contemplation clearly left him with vivid memories of that night.

"It just tripped me out honestly, just trying to figure it out," he said to Bleacher Report. "But that's how I found out."

Where were you when you found out about the DeRozan trade? It was probably classier than an American hamburger chain parking lot. At least I hope so.

Lucky for DeRozan, he's still an NBA superstar. By playing in San Antonio rather than Toronto, he'll be banking an extra $8.56 million in taxes alone.