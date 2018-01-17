Toronto Raptors are repainting their home court black and gold

The Air Canada Centre is going to look rather different later this month when the Toronto Raptors unveil their new-look home court, which is inspired by none other than the team's global ambassador Drake.

Marked by the black and gold colour scheme of the OVO brand, the new court design signals an expanded partnership between the team and the local hip hop star, which will take shape as a program dubbed "Welcome Toronto."

As part of the initiative, the Raptors will host six OVO-themed home games this season, beginning on January 26 against the Utah Jazz. At these games, both the court and team will be outfitted in black and gold.

But there's more to it than just the colour scheme. According to a press release from the team, "the Welcome Toronto program will also see Drake and the Raptors donate $1 million to refurbish local community basketball courts and another $2 million to Canada Basketball."

The timelines on these investments range from three to five years, so you can expect OVO-inspired Raptors gear to be around for the long haul.

Drake might not deserve much credit for his trash talk, but when it comes to garnering publicity for the Raptors, it would seem everyone's happy.