Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Raptors OVO jersey

The Toronto Raptors just got a new look

Just hours after stomping the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 133-99 blowout, the Toronto Raptors have revealed their new "OVO edition" jersey.

Something tells me LeBron won't be buying one (not that he'd have to, being besties with Drake).

"This that new Toronto," wrote the Raps on Twitter early Friday morning, sharing several photos of the jersey being modelled by players Norman Powell, Delon Wright, Fred Van Fleet, OG Anunoby and Lucas Nogueira.

Images of the jerseys, which went on sale today at RealSports, were actually leaked a few weeks back via Nike's European website.

The Raptors may be calling them "OVO edition," but the new black and gold threads are actually a part of Nike's league-wide, "City Edition" uniform line.

Nike revealed its fourth official uniform category of the season on Dec. 27, writing that the City Edition jerseys pay homage to each NBA team's respective home city. 

Materials released by The Raptors today explain that the uniform's colours are, obviously, inspired by Drake's OVO brand.

The six-pointed chevron on the jersey's front, on the other hand, pays homage to "the six boroughs of Toronto."

The word "North" is meant to "represent a territory all our own," but, as I and every other person on the internet has argued a thousand times, this makes little sense. 

Toronto is latitudinally further south than several NBA teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trailblazers, but whatever.

"These designs honour the fans," wrote the sportswear company in a press release, "those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team’s identity."

When you put it like that, OVO colours make sense.

It's hard to deny the impact that Drake has had on Toronto's image, regardless of how you feel about his work. The Grammy-winning artist is also the Raptors Global Ambassador and one of the team's biggest fans.

Some were even joking last night that Drizzy partied late with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade at his restaurant on Wednesday to ensure a home team victory.

The truth, of course, is that the Raptors are really good this season.

Toronto's team is currently 29-11, marking their best 40-game start to a season in franchise history.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

