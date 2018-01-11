Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Pick 6ix Toronto

Drake just threw another huge bash at his new Toronto restaurant

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
For a restaurant that isn't even open yet, Pick 6ix has been bumping this week.

Toronto music artist / mogul Drake paid heed to his latest hometown business venture again last night by hosting what PR reps call an "intimate event" with OVO Chubbs and Executive Chef Antonio Park.

This, just one day after opening up his new spot for LeBron James to host Dwyane Wade's birthday party

A post shared by Rhenna x Dhrek (@papixriri) on

Park is said to have presented "an exclusive first look of the soon-to-be-released menu" at last night's event and – guess what? – I can finally confirm that Pick 6ix won't exclusively be a sushi restaurant.

Sure, there was plenty of sashimi, nigiri and maki at the tasting, but Park also served dishes like wagyu tataki and grilled octopus salad.

A post shared by butter_pr (@butter_pr) on

"From sushi to steak," reads a press release for the event. "Chef Park's menu incorporates his Japanese, South American, and Korean roots creating a diverse culinary experience."

Photos and videos posted online suggest that the event, while private, was pretty dang busy.

A post shared by Johnny Nunez (@johnnynunez) on

"I'm here you know, for the media opening, feeling good," said Drake in a video posted to Instagram. "Got the turtle neck on, so, you know… it's the right vibe.”

The restaurant hasn't actually opened yet to media or the public, according to PR representatives.

Last night's crowd appeared to be mostly celebrities, athletes, business associates and friends of the OVO crew – the kind of "A-list clientele" Pick 6ix expects to attract when it opens for real.

Invitations billed it as an "exclusive preview" to the 178-seat, not-technically-a-sports-bar venue.

Lead photo by

papixriri

