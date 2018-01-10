Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Pick 6ix opening

Drake's new Toronto restaurant is almost ready to open

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Drake helped LeBron James throw a birthday party for Dwayne Wade in Toronto last night, in case you weren't invited. No big deal.

The NBA superstars just happened to be in town this week ahead of Thursday night's Raptors vs. Cavaliers game – and what better way for Drizzy to test out his latest hometown restaurant venture?

James, Wade and Drake himself were spotted at the latter's mysterious new restaurant, Pick 6ix, near Yonge and Wellington on Tuesday evening, along with various other members of the OVO crew.

Pick 6ix Toronto

Photo by Johnny Nunez for Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

Don't feel like you missed an opportunity to meet your heroes though, Stans – the restaurant isn't even open yet.

On top of that, nobody outside of Drake's crew really knows what it is just yet. A sushi restaurant? A sports bar? A swanky celebrity supper club? All of the above?

Pick 6ix Toronto

Photo by Jaclyn Skrobacky.

The restaurant will host an official grand opening party this evening, Jan. 10, according to a press release from Rémy Martin, which co-sponsored last night's bash.

[UPDATE: A PR rep for Pick 6ix clarified that an opening date has not yet been set for the restaurant. The rep says that Rémy Martin "did not have the correct information" and that Pick 6ix will open near the end of January "at very earliest."]

Pick 6ix Toronto

Photo by Johnny Nunez for Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

As of Wednesday afternoon, black and gold OVO-branded cladding remained in place outside the restaurant.

Dark black curtains were drawn around every inch of window space, eliminating any opportunity to peek inside ahead of the venue's launch.

Last night's party pictures did, however, reveal tons of gold accents, a giant number 6, and many velvety, teal chairs. Cool.

Lead photo by

Remy Martin

