Drake's new Toronto restaurant is going to serve sushi

Drake's forthcoming downtown restaurant is in its hiring phase, it seems - and thanks to the specificity of a recent call for chefs, we now know a bit more about the mysterious 'Pick 6ix.'

Here's a hint sourced from the rapper's 2012 hit HYFR: If Drizzy takes a woman on a date to his new restaurant and she wants to leave early for the purposes of making love, he'll take this type of food to go, but tell the servers not even to plate it.

Yes, as the title of this post suggests, it's sushi. Drake's new spot at Yonge and Wellington will very likely have sushi on the menu.

Angel Aaron Sevilla, formerly executive chef of The Shore Club, posted a message indicating that this would be the case in a popular Facebook page for restaurant jobs on Monday

"Hello friends," he wrote. "Looking for experienced sushi chefs to join my opening team at Pick 6ix Toronto."

The post includes an image of the OVO-branded hoarding that currently surrounds the financial district site, and the email address attached to it is at "pick6ixto.com."

The site itself does not yet appear to be live, but staff email addresses are.

"Unfortunately I'm not at liberty to give out any details of the resto at this point," Sevilla told me by email. "We will be making an official media statement very soon."

The jury (i.e. everyone in Toronto who doesn't know Drake) is still out over whether or not the restaurant will be a sports bar. "Pick Six" is a popular sports and sports betting term, after all.

Do sports bars even serve sushi, though? I guess we'll find out soon, either way.