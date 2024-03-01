Someone renting bed in shared Toronto room with 2 other people for $570 a month

Toronto's rental landscape is frightening for those operating under a tight budget, as evidenced by the stream of questionable — and at times, alarming — listings that regularly pop up on websites like Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji.

At this point, prospective tenants in the city have seen it all, from beds at the tops of staircases, kitchens advertised as "bedrooms," and even shared bunk beds for over $1,000 per month.

One listing on Kijiji recently made rounds on social media after it advertised three beds in a shared room for $570 a person. The space, located just a stone's throw away from Yonge and Eglinton, is, unfortunately, one of many listings in the GTA to advertise multiple beds in the same room for a hefty price tag.

"The best place for international students due to the cheaper rent and accessibility to part-time jobs," the listing reads, noting that future tenants will be required to pay $570 per month.

The space does come with a few "bonuses," including all utilities and quick access to many restaurants and TTC routes, but most respondents weren't too sure that all these "perks" justified the rental's questionable living arrangements and price tag.

"That is so unsafe. Epic fire hazard. How do they get out in time if something happens?" one person asked, while another user questioned why some landlords insist on jamming "as many beds in a room as possible with absolutely no walking space."

While this latest rental isn't as troubling as some of the other listings we've seen in Toronto, it does serve as a reminder of how far some landlords will go to appeal to students stuck in the city's pricey rental market.