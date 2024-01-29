Someone in Toronto is renting out a $500 bedroom that's being compared to a 'jail cell'

Attempting to find a budget-friendly place to call home in Toronto's pricey real estate market can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack, as evidenced by the increasingly alarming listings that continue to dominate rental websites and Facebook Marketplace.

At this point, it seems like prospective tenants in the GTA have quite literally seen it all, from cluttered storage areas advertised as "bedrooms," to beds in the middle kitchens and even at the top of staircases, as landlords continuously attempt to appeal to renters who are strapped for cash.

The latest "horror rental" involves a $500 bedroom in Scarborough, which was recently advertised on Facebook Marketplace with some particularly jarring images.

While the space is located in close proximity to points of interest, restaurants, and schools, it does come with many notable drawbacks that quickly undermine its attractive price point.

"The slumlords in Canada are getting quite out of pocket," one creator highlighting the listing said. "Here's what you get for $500 in Scarborough, Ontario. You get a bedroom in a cold cellar/jail cell, but hey at least it comes fully furnished with a bed, nightstand, and lamp. You also get this lovely window to bring you lots of natural light."

Photos of the sketchy listing also made rounds on Reddit, with one thread amassing hundreds of comments and reactions. "Looks like the beginning of a horror movie," one person wrote.

"Imagine paying to live in that dungeon," another comment reads.

While some respondents urged prospective tenants to avoid these suspiciously priced listings, others rightfully pointed out that those looking for budget-friendly accommodations likely don't have the luxury of being too picky.

"Sad thing is someone will rent it," one person pointed out.