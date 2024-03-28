Waterfront complex with hotel and condos to transform small community on Lake Ontario

Details of a new waterfront development that would transform the shoreline of Lake Ontario in the small town of Lincoln dropped in late 2023, and that vision took a step closer to reality this week when developer Globizen filed plans for its enormous new mixed-use complex.

The developer submitted its planned project with the town of Lincoln this week, providing new details about the new mixed-use complex, one that promises to put the small Vineland Station community on the map as a new centre for arts, culture, and dining for the surrounding wine region known as The Bench.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the developer announced that its new development at 4933 Victoria Avenue N "aims to deliver a new level of hospitality and residential living to the Southern Ontario market, with a focus on design and integration with the surrounding wineries."

The team proposes that the project will deliver a mix of residential, hotel, restaurant, supportive retail and new public spaces to the small community's waterfront, capitalizing on the existing tourist draw of the wine-producing region and offering new opportunities for associated shopping and dining serving the wine tourism sector.

A proposed complex designed by architects gh3* with buildings as tall as 15 storeys is set to include a hotel component with 120 suites, as well as 375 residential suites, a sizeable public plaza, a "destination restaurant" overlooking Lake Ontario, and a variety of retail spaces designed to promote foot traffic along the ground floor.

"The Bench is the largest wine region in Canada, with 58 incredible wineries consistently producing top-ranking wines. Yet, for most Ontarians, the region is not as well known as some of the others in the province," says Brandon Donnelly, Globizen's Founder.

"We want to use design and development to shine a light on all the talent that populates The Bench. This is one of the most important regions in the country. If we're going to come in with a new community, we want to make sure we're additive and uplifting what is already here."

"With our submission now in, we are looking forward to further consultation with the local community," says Donnelly.

Globizen will address any comments and concerns from the community at an upcoming public meeting in the Spring, which Donnelly says is part of the process of "connecting directly with local businesses, associations and neighbours."