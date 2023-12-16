Futuristic waterfront community would completely transform small Ontario town

The small Vineland Station community in the Ontario town of Lincoln could be completely transformed by a mixed-use development proposed to contain both residential and hotel space.

Developer Globizen is planning the massive complex on a 1.91-hectare site at 4933 Victoria Avenue North overlooking Lake Ontario and adjacent to a group of vineyards in the province's wine-producing heartland.

The firm has signed on architects gh3* to design a complex featuring buildings ranging in height from five to 17 storeys that would create an entirely new skyline for the low-rise community.

The plan would introduce 375 residential units to the waterfront of this small wine-making community, while also offering some enticing features that could elevate vineyard tourism in the area and assuage concerns of locals.

Most notably, the proposal calls for a 15-storey hotel building with 120 suites that would almost certainly bolster local wine tourism. That hotel is set to feature a rooftop restaurant overlooking the lake, part of a promised 8,000 square feet of restaurant space.

A plan to include 2,250 square feet of retail space would animate the complex's ground level, along with a public plaza measuring over 40,300 square feet, as well as a ravine trail lookout measuring 25,500 square feet.

Images showing a central reflecting pool and rows of trees along the waterfront evoke a similar feel to the granite-paved Waterfront Promenade that lines Toronto Harbour.

Further animating the complex, a proposed 12,600-square-foot event space would draw in existing residents of the surrounding community with new entertainment options.

Though Metrolinx has been in talks considering a future Beamsville GO station, the area is currently served primarily by the QEW. As such, the proposal contemplates a substantial parking component of 641 spaces, with 483 parking spots serving the hotel and residential components, and another 158 serving visitors.

The project is currently in its technical studies and community meeting phase, with an official plan and zoning by-law amendment submission expected to follow in early 2024.