Huge Richmond Hill mansion with Versailles vibes drops its price by $2 million

If you've ever dreamed of living in a French Chateau but find yourself firmly rooted in the GTA, this estate might just be the answer to your architectural dreams.

And the best part, it just dropped its price by more than $2 million.

This enormous home at 45 Kensington Dr. was covered back in 2022 when it was first listed for $13,950,000.

Since then, it's been on and off the market with no buyers.

Not that it's uncommon for mansions like this to take their sweet time to sell, but almost two years is still a long time to have a house sit on the market.

Now, in 2024, it was just re-listed for $11,800,000.

This palatial gated home is still its spectacular self, nestled on a sprawling 1.51-acre plot with panoramic views of the iconic CN Tower.

The mansion offers a taste of the French countryside right in the heart of Canada, boasting over 15,000 square feet of luxury living space that combines the best of French-inspired design with modern amenities.

From the moment you step into the almost 26-foot-high foyer with its graceful double staircase and rich designer railing, you'll be transported to a world of elegance and grandeur.

The interior of the home is really giving Versaille-type vibes, with every detail meticulously planned and executed.

However, it's fair to say this type of design style is not everyone's cup of tea.

But despite the ornate and over-the-top style, there's obviously plenty to love about the home.

The main floor features a stunning salon area and family room overlooking a picturesque courtyard and outdoor terrace, perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home.

The gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a cooking kit area, and extra pantry space for all your culinary needs.

Upstairs, the lavish heated ensuites and spacious bedrooms offer a comfortable retreat, while the private elevator ensures easy access to every floor.

But the real highlight of this magnificent home is its backyard.

Outside, you'll find a waterfall, pool, cabana, and outdoor BBQ area, perfect for soaking up the sun or hosting a summer soiree.

Other notable features of this mansion include a gym, movie theatre, wine tasting room, cellar, and more, ensuring that every day feels like a vacation in your own backyard.

So perhaps now, with the newly-reduced price tag, this home will finally sell.

But then again, as we said last time, you can still get a real French Chateau (in France) for less money.