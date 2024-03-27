Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

Huge Richmond Hill mansion with Versailles vibes drops its price by $2 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you've ever dreamed of living in a French Chateau but find yourself firmly rooted in the GTA, this estate might just be the answer to your architectural dreams.

And the best part, it just dropped its price by more than $2 million. 

This enormous home at 45 Kensington Dr. was covered back in 2022 when it was first listed for $13,950,000.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The primary bedroom. 

Since then, it's been on and off the market with no buyers.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

A sitting room on the second floor. 

Not that it's uncommon for mansions like this to take their sweet time to sell, but almost two years is still a long time to have a house sit on the market. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

A home office. 

Now, in 2024, it was just re-listed for $11,800,000.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

A lounge area. 

This palatial gated home is still its spectacular self, nestled on a sprawling 1.51-acre plot with panoramic views of the iconic CN Tower.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The dining room. 

The mansion offers a taste of the French countryside right in the heart of Canada, boasting over 15,000 square feet of luxury living space that combines the best of French-inspired design with modern amenities.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The foyer. 

From the moment you step into the almost 26-foot-high foyer with its graceful double staircase and rich designer railing, you'll be transported to a world of elegance and grandeur.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The living room. 

The interior of the home is really giving Versaille-type vibes, with every detail meticulously planned and executed.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

One of seven bedrooms. 

However, it's fair to say this type of design style is not everyone's cup of tea. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The ornate detailing around the skylight. 

But despite the ornate and over-the-top style, there's obviously plenty to love about the home.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

Large windows let in tons of natural light. 

The main floor features a stunning salon area and family room overlooking a picturesque courtyard and outdoor terrace, perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The kitchen. 

The gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a cooking kit area, and extra pantry space for all your culinary needs.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

Another bedroom. 

Upstairs, the lavish heated ensuites and spacious bedrooms offer a comfortable retreat, while the private elevator ensures easy access to every floor.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The backyard. 

But the real highlight of this magnificent home is its backyard.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The back of the house. 

Outside, you'll find a waterfall, pool, cabana, and outdoor BBQ area, perfect for soaking up the sun or hosting a summer soiree.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The wine cellar. 

Other notable features of this mansion include a gym, movie theatre, wine tasting room, cellar, and more, ensuring that every day feels like a vacation in your own backyard.

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The home gym. 

So perhaps now, with the newly-reduced price tag, this home will finally sell. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

An aerial view of the house and surrounding land. 

But then again, as we said last time, you can still get a real French Chateau (in France) for less money. 

Photos by

Houssmax
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Enormous 68-storey condo to replace Toronto LCBO and Dollarama locations

Huge Richmond Hill mansion with Versailles vibes drops its price by $2 million

Wedge-shaped condo tower to soar 46 storeys above Toronto neighbourhood

Jagmeet Singh says sky-high living costs threaten to kill Toronto's vibrancy

Vintage ad of Toronto house selling for under $17k sparks discussion about cost of living

Canadian mortgage rates predicted to begin drops starting this spring

Life in Toronto gets even more expensive as condo maintenance fees skyrocket

More than 150 gas station and convenience store sites are on sale in Canada