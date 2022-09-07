This $14 million Richmond Hill mansion is almost too big for its own good

Two years ago this palatial mansion sold for just under $10 million. Now, it's back on the market for $13,950,000.

Surprisingly, it's even more stunning now than it was two years ago.

Built in 2017, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home with over 15,400-square-feet of living space is French Chateau inspired in design.

And the current owners really leaned into that inspiration with the decor and interior design.

You'll notice rich materials, the lavish and ornate details from floor to ceiling, and the impeccable craftsmanship it took to pull it off.

From the entrance you're greeted by a breathtaking double staircase and soaring 25-foot ceilings.

On the main floor you'll find the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and great room.

Each room is resplendent with marble flooring, plenty of natural light, and large fireplaces.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, each royally outfitted.

The primary bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite bathroom.

There's more room in the basement with rec room, media and entertainment room, gym and a wet bar.

The home also boasts a wine cellar and billiards room.

Also it's worth noting that if you're a fan of any of the furniture it's negotiable, according to the listing.

As for outdoor space, the home sits on just over half an acre of land.

It has beautifully manicured lawns, an outdoor pool, firepit and outdoor kitchen.

Plus behind the home is an additional 1.5 acres of farm land, making this property delightfully private and quiet.

That being said, you can get a real French Chateau (in France) for less money.