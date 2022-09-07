Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

This $14 million Richmond Hill mansion is almost too big for its own good

Two years ago this palatial mansion sold for just under $10 million. Now, it's back on the market for $13,950,000.

Surprisingly, it's even more stunning now than it was two years ago. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The great room with a balcony walk-out. 

Built in 2017, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home with over 15,400-square-feet of living space is French Chateau inspired in design. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

A bedroom fit for a Princess. 

And the current owners really leaned into that inspiration with the decor and interior design. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The dining room. 

You'll notice rich materials, the lavish and ornate details from floor to ceiling, and the impeccable craftsmanship it took to pull it off. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The foyer. 

From the entrance you're greeted by a breathtaking double staircase and soaring 25-foot ceilings. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The kitchen with coffered ceilings, top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast area. 

On the main floor you'll find the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and great room. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The living room. 

Each room is resplendent with marble flooring, plenty of natural light, and large fireplaces. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

A princely bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, each royally outfitted. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The primaary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite bathroom. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The basement. 

There's more room in the basement with rec room, media and entertainment room, gym and a wet bar. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The wine cellar. 

The home also boasts a wine cellar and billiards room. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

Another bedroom. 

Also it's worth noting that if you're a fan of any of the furniture it's negotiable, according to the listing. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

An aerial shot of the rear of the house. 

As for outdoor space, the home sits on just over half an acre of land. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

The inground pool and surrounding patio. 

It has beautifully manicured lawns, an outdoor pool, firepit and outdoor kitchen. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

An outdoor sitting area. 

Plus behind the home is an additional 1.5 acres of farm land, making this property delightfully private and quiet. 

45 Kensington Drive Richmond Hill

A view of the 1.5 acres behind the house. 

That being said, you can get a real French Chateau (in France) for less money. 

