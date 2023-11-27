Real Estate
40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home has a massive glass brick exterior wall

Ellis Park Road is one of those streets in Toronto that has some of the most architecturally interesting and beautiful homes. 

We've covered a bunch of them in the past, including this one when it sold in 2019. 

In 2019, 40 Ellis Park Rd. sold for $2.28 million and now just a few years later it's back on the market for $3,250,000.40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

The living room and dining area that walks-out to the backyard. 

The home is still stunning.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

The third floor retreat. 

Nestled amidst the serene beauty overlooking Grenadier Pond and High Park, 40 Ellis Park Rd. seamlessly marries the allure of Old World charm with the sophistication of modern elegance.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

The open-concept main floor. 

The main floor is open-concept with original restored hardwood floors that effortlessly weaves together the living spaces, creating a seamless flow.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

The kitchen.

At the heart of the home lies the kitchen with an expansive quartz kitchen island, complemented by heated kitchen flooring.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

A top down view of the glass brick wall. 

The melding of classic and modern style is showcased by a floor-to-ceiling glass brick exterior wall and a refurbished fireplace, perfectly harmonizing the home's aesthetic.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

A bedroom. 

And if the glass brick wall wasn't enough daylight for you, there's an abundnace of large windows framing panoramic views of High Park or Grenadier Pond throughout the home.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

Another bedroom with vaulted ceilings. 

The home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

The basement apartment. 

However, since it last sold in 2019, a professionally finished two-bedroom self-contained basement apartment with its own laundry and separate entrance has been added.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

An aerial view of the backyard. 

The main selling point is still the incredible property this home sits on.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

The multiple tiers of the backyard. 

With a large, tiered backyard that's built into the hillside and is an exceptional private slice of paradise right in the heart of the city.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

Despite all its winning points, this is the third time 40 Ellis Park Rd. has been listed in three months.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

The main floor. 

At the end of September, it was listed for $3.4 million and then at the beginning of November it dropped its price to $2.95 million.

40 Ellis Park Road Toronto

The back of the house. 

Now it's back up to $3.25 million, but it's not clear if the pricing changes are in response to the floundering real estate market we're dealing with in Toronto.

Photos by

360 Home Photography
