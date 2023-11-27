This $3 million Toronto home has a massive glass brick exterior wall

Ellis Park Road is one of those streets in Toronto that has some of the most architecturally interesting and beautiful homes.

We've covered a bunch of them in the past, including this one when it sold in 2019.

In 2019, 40 Ellis Park Rd. sold for $2.28 million and now just a few years later it's back on the market for $3,250,000.

The home is still stunning.

Nestled amidst the serene beauty overlooking Grenadier Pond and High Park, 40 Ellis Park Rd. seamlessly marries the allure of Old World charm with the sophistication of modern elegance.

The main floor is open-concept with original restored hardwood floors that effortlessly weaves together the living spaces, creating a seamless flow.

At the heart of the home lies the kitchen with an expansive quartz kitchen island, complemented by heated kitchen flooring.

The melding of classic and modern style is showcased by a floor-to-ceiling glass brick exterior wall and a refurbished fireplace, perfectly harmonizing the home's aesthetic.

And if the glass brick wall wasn't enough daylight for you, there's an abundnace of large windows framing panoramic views of High Park or Grenadier Pond throughout the home.

The home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

However, since it last sold in 2019, a professionally finished two-bedroom self-contained basement apartment with its own laundry and separate entrance has been added.

The main selling point is still the incredible property this home sits on.

With a large, tiered backyard that's built into the hillside and is an exceptional private slice of paradise right in the heart of the city.

Despite all its winning points, this is the third time 40 Ellis Park Rd. has been listed in three months.

At the end of September, it was listed for $3.4 million and then at the beginning of November it dropped its price to $2.95 million.

Now it's back up to $3.25 million, but it's not clear if the pricing changes are in response to the floundering real estate market we're dealing with in Toronto.