Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 35 minutes ago
40 ellis park road toronto

Sold! This is what a $2.28 million home looks like in Toronto

This house was featured as House of the Week back in 2017, and since then, it has gone through a beautiful transformation.

40 ellis park road torontoThe owners upgraded many of the details throughout the house, but the most noticeable is the kitchen. It's now modern with black cabinetry, contrasted with gleaming white marble counters.

40 ellis park road torontoThe rest of the house is just as beautiful and quirky as it was in 2017. My favourite part of the house is the huge glass brick tower, which lets natural light filter into the open concept main floor and beyond.

40 ellis park road torontoThe second floor of the home has a lovely little office nook and a trendy sliding barn door.

40 ellis park road torontoThe bedrooms are spacious and bright. The bathrooms have also been updated to a more modern design.

40 ellis park road torontoThe master bedroom has gabled ceilings, an en suite bathroom, and a large walk-in closet.  

40 ellis park road torontoThe bedroom on the third floor has high ceilings, lots of light and a walk-out to a rooftop balcony that overlooks the garden. 

40 ellis park road torontoI can only imagine what a treat it will be when the weather finally turns warm.

40 ellis park road torontoThe backyard is luscious and tiered, creating a magical escape right in the heart of the city. And, if that backyard wasn't enough nature for you, this home is right across from High Park.40 ellis park road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 40 Ellis Park Rd.
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 41.04 x 127.75 feet
  • Realtor: Marlene Neves
  • Hit the market at: $2,286,000
  • Sold for: $2,286,00040 ellis park road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a gorgeous house and it had a bunch of upgrades done very recently, so you know it's in tip-top shape. Additional to that, the stunning property it sits on makes it worth every penny.  40 ellis park road toronto

Was it worth it?

Absolutely. That backyard alone is enough to sell the house for that price.40 ellis park road toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

