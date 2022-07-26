This impeccably-designed $5 million Toronto home was built into the side of an old ski hill

In Toronto, there may be a handful of different home types you'll see throughout the city and on the market.

You got your McMansions; old Victorian and Edwardian homes; craftsman-style homes; a lot of suburban infill housing; tired post-war homes that are about to become suburban infill housing; and every now and again, a Tudor revival-type house.

It's all a bit boring to be honest, and it's not often you find something that doesn't even look like it belongs in the city. But 168 Ellis Park Road is something of an anomaly.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built by Altius Architecture's principal architect Graham Smith for his family.

The home was constructed on an overgrown infill site, which was considered "unbuildable" because of the 45-degree slope and shallow depth, according to the Altius Architecture.

In fact, the land used to be a ski hill at one point, according to realtor Alex Brott.

But where others only saw obstacles, Smith and his team managed to see opportunity, going on to build an absolute stunner of a family home.

The house was conceived on sustainable design principles, using strategies to reduce the home's energy consumption.

Altius Architecture notes things like passive solar and ventilation strategies, geothermal and radiant floor heating, extensive green roofs, daylighting techniques, recycled materials, and a sophisticated building enclosure.

These methods all work together to help the house stay warm on the coldest winter days, and cool in the blazing heat of the summer, all without an exorbitant utilities bill.

"The holistic and integrated approach to sustainable design resulted in a bold, modern house with exceptional green features," said Brott.

And not only is the home environmentally friendly in terms of energy consumption, but there was some really cool engineering and recycling that went into making this house possible.

Brott mentioned that they used a structural steel frame that was reclaimed from a WWII-era aircraft hanger at CFB Ottawa, and heavy timber beams salvaged from the Ottawa River.

The interior of the house is also equally impressive.

Right from the street you have a four-car garage that leads up stone stairs to the main foyer.

Also on the second-level of the home is a mud room, family room and guest suite.

The main living space is on the third level of the home and features an open concept kitchen, living and dining space.

A large Rumford fireplace and a Finnish masonry heater are grouped around a common chimney at the centre of this area.

Throughout the home you'll notice features of yellow brick, red-primed steel, concrete, and mahogany.

You'll also notice the exposed Douglas fir beams that make this home feel almost like a cottage in the middle of the city.

The fourth floor hosts two bedrooms as well as an open-concept primary suite.

Although not everyone will be into the open concept primary suite with a bathtub very much out in the middle of the bedroom.

As for outdoor space, there isn't your traditional backyard, but several cool terraces instead.

"It feels like living in a treehouse with the porch swing and rooftop garden," said the Smith family.

And the phenomenal views of High Park make up for the lack of lawn.

"This house proves [...]that reducing one's ecological footprint can be done without compromising comfort, luxury or style and more importantly that sustainable practices really do pay for themselves," said Brott.

The home is listed for $5,000,000.