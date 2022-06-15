Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
227 Crawford St. Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home with a view kept its Victorian-era charm

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
When it comes to Toronto's most coveted neighbourhoods, Trinity Bellwoods is up there on the list. It's within the city's darling West Queen West, which Vogue once named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. 

And owning a place in said cool neighbourhood is the dream for many Torontonians. 

And while there are plenty of options, not all of them come with a view as spectacular as 227 Crawford St. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The rooftop view. 

The stunning rooftop deck has unobstructed sunrise views of the CN Tower. It doesn't really get much better than that, except this house does get better. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The dining room. 

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has undergone a custom renovation with some of the finest finishes. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The basement rec room. 

And the interior of the home is almost as stunning as the view from the roof. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

An antique letter slot. 

The home is a delightful mix of old Victorian charm with modern finishes. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The living room with a fireplace and stained glass window. 

You have a modern eat-in Calacatta marble kitchen mixed with smoked oak hardwood floors, original wood burning fireplaces and beautiful stained glass windows.

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The servant staircasae is visible at the back of the kitchen. 

The home even has the original servants' second staircase. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The kitchen features double Fisher Paykel ovens, a Gaggenau induction cooktop, and a coffee station.

The main floor is mostly open concept with the living room and dining room being open plan, as well as the kitchen and family room. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

A bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, which each have a walk-out terraces.

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The primaray bedroom with built-in bookcases. 

So you get both sunrise and sunset views depending on which side of the home you're on. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in closet that has one of the coolest closet doors I've ever seen. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The third floor bedroom. 

On the third level of the home is another bedroom that has the whole floor to itself. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The exercise area with an infared sauna. 

There's more living space in the basement with a media room and an exercise area that boasts a sauna. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The backyard. 

And if the rooftop patio wasn't enough outdoor space, there's a whole backyard too with professionally landscaped gardens. 

227 Crawford St. Toronto

The back of 227 Crawford St. 

The home is currently listed for $3,100,000.

Photos by

michellewalkerteam.ca
