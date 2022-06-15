This $3 million Toronto home with a view kept its Victorian-era charm

When it comes to Toronto's most coveted neighbourhoods, Trinity Bellwoods is up there on the list. It's within the city's darling West Queen West, which Vogue once named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

And owning a place in said cool neighbourhood is the dream for many Torontonians.

And while there are plenty of options, not all of them come with a view as spectacular as 227 Crawford St.

The stunning rooftop deck has unobstructed sunrise views of the CN Tower. It doesn't really get much better than that, except this house does get better.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has undergone a custom renovation with some of the finest finishes.

And the interior of the home is almost as stunning as the view from the roof.

The home is a delightful mix of old Victorian charm with modern finishes.

You have a modern eat-in Calacatta marble kitchen mixed with smoked oak hardwood floors, original wood burning fireplaces and beautiful stained glass windows.

The home even has the original servants' second staircase.

The main floor is mostly open concept with the living room and dining room being open plan, as well as the kitchen and family room.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, which each have a walk-out terraces.

So you get both sunrise and sunset views depending on which side of the home you're on.

The primary bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in closet that has one of the coolest closet doors I've ever seen.

On the third level of the home is another bedroom that has the whole floor to itself.

There's more living space in the basement with a media room and an exercise area that boasts a sauna.

And if the rooftop patio wasn't enough outdoor space, there's a whole backyard too with professionally landscaped gardens.

The home is currently listed for $3,100,000.