This $5 million Toronto home is like a pop art museum

Built in 1902, this Edwardian Rosedale heritage home once belonged to barrister Harry D. Gamble who also happened to be a tennis star back in the 1800s.

More than a century later, 78 Elm Avenue has undergone a full transformation thanks to the help of gh3* architect Pat Hanson.

Listing agent Katie Rennie, told blogTO that the home underwent a full "back-to-the-bricks" renovation and was a total labour of love.

"If the owners weren't moving for work they wouldn't be selling. This house is [their] fifth child," she said.

Listed for $4,995,000, this home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms and plenty of unique characteristics.

"The kitchen is practically invisible," says Rennie, who mentions that it's one of her favourite parts of the home.

With fully integrated appliances and furniture – the marble dining room table is actually part of the kitchen island – the kitchen is sleek, minimalist and very modern.

The minimal aesthetic throughout the home also helps make the unique elements like the chandelier and the bright art pop.

While the home isn't the biggest by Rosedale standards – just under 30 feet wide – Rennie told blogTO it's been the perfect home for a family of six.

Thanks to architectural tricks, like the disappearing kitchen, the home feels airy, spacious and bright.

The bedrooms upstairs are functional and cozy.

In the basement you'll find more room to spread out with a rec room.

And the backyard has elements to delight both adults and children alike.

That being said, this home isn't for everyone – things like skull and cross bones wallpaper and some of the other out-there design touches might not appeal to the masses.

Even still, this home sold for over asking in a week so it definitely appealed to one lucky buyer.