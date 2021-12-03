Real Estate
78 Elm Avenue Toronto

This $5 million Toronto home is like a pop art museum

Built in 1902, this Edwardian Rosedale heritage home once belonged to barrister Harry D. Gamble who also happened to be a tennis star back in the 1800s.

More than a century later, 78 Elm Avenue has undergone a full transformation thanks to the help of gh3* architect Pat Hanson

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The basement complete with colourful art and a unique mirror wall. 

Listing agent Katie Rennie, told blogTO that the home underwent a full "back-to-the-bricks" renovation and was a total labour of love.78 Elm Avenue Toronto

A bedroom. 

"If the owners weren't moving for work they wouldn't be selling. This house is [their] fifth child," she said. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Listed for $4,995,000, this home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms and plenty of unique characteristics. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The home is ideal for showcasing colourful art. 

"The kitchen is practically invisible," says Rennie, who mentions that it's one of her favourite parts of the home. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with a full slab backsplash creates a seamless look. 

With fully integrated appliances and furniture – the marble dining room table is actually part of the kitchen island – the kitchen is sleek, minimalist and very modern. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

The minimal aesthetic throughout the home also helps make the unique elements like the chandelier and the bright art pop. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

An office.

While the home isn't the biggest by Rosedale standards – just under 30 feet wide – Rennie told blogTO it's been the perfect home for a family of six. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The open concept living, dining room and kitchen. 

Thanks to architectural tricks, like the disappearing kitchen, the home feels airy, spacious and bright. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom with a bay window. 

The bedrooms upstairs are functional and cozy. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The basement rec room. 

In the basement you'll find more room to spread out with a rec room. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The backyard with a pergola, turf and a tree swing. 

And the backyard has elements to delight both adults and children alike. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The powder room. 

That being said, this home isn't for everyone – things like skull and cross bones wallpaper and some of the other out-there design touches might not appeal to the masses. 

78 Elm Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Even still, this home sold for over asking in a week so it definitely appealed to one lucky buyer. 

78 elm avenue toronto

Photos by

Mitch Fain for The Print Market

