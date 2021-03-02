This $15 million mansion was home to two old Toronto retailing families

A mansion on a quiet street in Toronto comes with a history linking it to two retail giants in the city.

The home at 2 Old Forest Hill Road sold last summer real estate broker Elise Kalles told blogTO. It was the former home of Loblaws co-founder, Milton J. Cork, and later Lady Flora Eaton of Eaton's department stores.

The home was completed in 1933 for Cork with the design by architect George Molesworth.

The listing called the home a landmark mansion with well-preserved examples of Tudor Revival-style architecture. Old-world features of the home include solid carved oak French doors with burled oak inlay and hand-milled oak lintels, wainscoting, oak walls in the library, original leaded glass pane windows and an oak staircase.

There are marble fireplaces and elaborate plaster cove and ceiling mouldings.

It was listed for $14.8 million, according to Zoocasa.

Milton J. Cork who came to Toronto at 16 years old and worked for his father's grocery store. He met and became good friends Theodore Loblaw at the store. The two decided to open a self-serve grocery store in 1919, likely the first of its kind in Toronto. Cork wanted to remain behind the scenes and so the store is now known as Loblaws.

Cork died at the age of 87 at the Old Forest Hill Road home on April 21, 1957.

Lady Flora Eaton was a nurse who married John Craig Eaton, the son of Eaton's department store founder Timothy Eaton.

John and Flora Eaton built a massive mansion, Ardwold, in 1911, which was demolished and the land divided into the development now known as Arwold Gate.

After her husband died in 1922, Lady Eaton took an active role in the company. She was a member of the board of directors and oversaw the development of restaurants in the Eaton's stores.

She moved to Eaton Hall in King City after her husband's death but also lived at 2 Old Forest Hill Road, according to Kalles, which became known as the Eaton Mansion.

Lady Eaton died in 1970.

The home is now a heritage property and hopefully, one that will be preserved.