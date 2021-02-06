This is what a $6 million mansion looks like on one of Toronto's most exclusive streets

A Toronto neighbourhood known for grand mansions now has a home for sale.

The home at 58 Ardwold Gate is now on the market for just under $6 million.

The quiet cul-de-sac, Ardwold Gate, has a history dating back to 1911 with a mansion named Ardwold built by John Craig Eaton, son of Eaton's department store founder Timothy Eaton, according to Jamie Bradburn's Tales of Toronto.

John Eaton called his home Ardwold, which is Gaelic for "high green hill." It was built between 1909 and 1911 on an 11-acre estate on Spadina Road north of Davenport Road.

By 1936 the Eaton home with 14 bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool and an elevator was too large for the Eaton family and the property was subdivided into a new road, Ardwold Gate.

These days Ardwold Gate remains a neighbourhood of multi-million dollar estate homes situated near Casa Loma and Spadina House.

The home at 58 Ardwold Gate is spacious and set on a beautiful piece of land with views of Casa Loma.

The home seems a bit dated, and although the real estate listing notes it is well cared for, it also says it could be an opportunity to rebuild or renovate.

The property has more frontage than other homes on Ardwold Gate, and is set along a curve in the road.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It also has a sunroom, den, library and office.

While the home is definitely out of the average person's price range, it's still cool to look at a historic part of Toronto.