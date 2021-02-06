This is what a $6 million mansion looks like on one of Toronto's most exclusive streets

Real Estate
58 ardwold gate toronto

A Toronto neighbourhood known for grand mansions now has a home for sale.

The home at 58 Ardwold Gate is now on the market for just under $6 million.

58 ardwold gate toronto

The home at 58 Ardwold Gate sits on a quarter-acre property.

The quiet cul-de-sac, Ardwold Gate, has a history dating back to 1911 with a mansion named Ardwold built by John Craig Eaton, son of Eaton's department store founder Timothy Eaton, according to Jamie Bradburn's Tales of Toronto.

58 ardwold gate toronto

Ardwold Gate is a small street in Toronto with an interesting history.

John Eaton called his home Ardwold, which is Gaelic for "high green hill." It was built between 1909 and 1911 on an 11-acre estate on Spadina Road north of Davenport Road.

58 ardwold gate toronto

The entry to 58 Ardwold Gate.

By 1936 the Eaton home with 14 bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool and an elevator was too large for the Eaton family and the property was subdivided into a new road, Ardwold Gate.

58 ardwold gate toronto

The home at 58 Ardwold Gate has a modest dining room.

These days Ardwold Gate remains a neighbourhood of multi-million dollar estate homes situated near Casa Loma and Spadina House.

58 ardwold gate toronto

The living room is also large but not spectacular.

The home at 58 Ardwold Gate is spacious and set on a beautiful piece of land with views of Casa Loma.

58 ardwold gate toronto

The family room doubles as a library.

The home seems a bit dated, and although the real estate listing notes it is well cared for, it also says it could be an opportunity to rebuild or renovate.

58 ardwold gate toronto

The master bedroom has a wood ceiling with a chandelier.

The property has more frontage than other homes on Ardwold Gate, and is set along a curve in the road.

58 ardwold gate toronto

The master bedroom comes with a dressing room. 

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

58 ardwold gate toronto

The master bathroom has a large tub.

It also has a sunroom, den, library and office.

58 ardwold gate toronto

A great plus for this home is the beautiful lot. 

While the home is definitely out of the average person's price range, it's still cool to look at a historic part of Toronto.

