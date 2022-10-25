Real Estate
25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

Beautiful modern home in Toronto won't sell even though the price keeps changing

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
This three-storey home overlooking Grenadier Pond was originally built in the 1950s.

The current owner bought it back in 2015 and hired Graham Smith, of Altius Architecture Inc., to give it a contemporary overhaul.

The revamp included a complete interior and exterior refresh, new skylights, heated driveways and floors, and a room just for a motorcycle collection.

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The living room with a double sided fireplace. 

It truly is a stunning modern four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with lots of natural light, a big open concept layout and private panoramic views of the pond. 

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

An aerial shot of the house and the pond behind. 

But despite all the positive attributes, the owner has yet to find a buyer for the home.

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The modern kitchen. 

Looking at the buy and sell history of 25 Ellis Park Rd. they've been trying to sell it or lease it on and off since 2018. 

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The home in 2018 was originally listed for $5,500,000 and was concurrently being offered to be leased for $19,000 a month. 

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

An office. 

After an unsuccessful year of listing the house at $5.5 million they relisted it in April 2019 for $4,895,000. 

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

blogTO actually featured the home back in April 2019.25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The dining area with sweeping views of the trees. 

In September 2019, the home was eventually leased for $9,800 a month.

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a walk-out balcony. 

But that seemed to only have lasted a month, as the following month it was back on the market.

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

There are three tiers to this home. 

But this time for only $4,395,000.  

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

On the ground floor of the home is a self-contained two-bedroom suite with it's own kitchen, family room and laundry.

Now, in 2022 25 Ellis Park Rd., for the first time since 2019, has been listed for $5,740,000

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The open concept living room and dining room. 

An interesting strategy considering the real estate market is tanking and the home didn't sell at lower price points during a much hotter housing market. 

25 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

Custom European doors and windows let in tons of natural light to the home. 

Eitherway, I'm waiting with bated breath to see if the home does indeed sell this year or if a sold sign will remain forever illusive for 25 Ellis Park Rd. 

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
