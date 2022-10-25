Beautiful modern home in Toronto won't sell even though the price keeps changing

This three-storey home overlooking Grenadier Pond was originally built in the 1950s.

The current owner bought it back in 2015 and hired Graham Smith, of Altius Architecture Inc., to give it a contemporary overhaul.

The revamp included a complete interior and exterior refresh, new skylights, heated driveways and floors, and a room just for a motorcycle collection.

It truly is a stunning modern four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with lots of natural light, a big open concept layout and private panoramic views of the pond.

But despite all the positive attributes, the owner has yet to find a buyer for the home.

Looking at the buy and sell history of 25 Ellis Park Rd. they've been trying to sell it or lease it on and off since 2018.

The home in 2018 was originally listed for $5,500,000 and was concurrently being offered to be leased for $19,000 a month.

After an unsuccessful year of listing the house at $5.5 million they relisted it in April 2019 for $4,895,000.

blogTO actually featured the home back in April 2019.

In September 2019, the home was eventually leased for $9,800 a month.

But that seemed to only have lasted a month, as the following month it was back on the market.

But this time for only $4,395,000.

Now, in 2022 25 Ellis Park Rd., for the first time since 2019, has been listed for $5,740,000.

An interesting strategy considering the real estate market is tanking and the home didn't sell at lower price points during a much hotter housing market.

Eitherway, I'm waiting with bated breath to see if the home does indeed sell this year or if a sold sign will remain forever illusive for 25 Ellis Park Rd.