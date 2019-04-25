Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
25 ellis park road toronto

House of the week: 25 Ellis Park Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Overlooking Grenadier Pond is this ultra-modern and architecturally stunning house. From the front, you might think this is a bungalow, but you'd be wrong. This baby has levels, three in fact. 25 ellis park road torontoThe main floor of the house is open concept with soaring ceilings, huge windows and lots of light. 

25 ellis park road torontoThe kitchen is vibrant with neon green cabinetry that might not be for everyone. 25 ellis park road torontoThe home was built for entertaining, especially in the summer months. With just the push of a button the huge glass door slides away and the outdoor world melds with the indoor world. 

25 ellis park road torontoSpeaking of outside, the outdoor aspect is spectacular. Overlooking the pond and surrounded by trees, it feels secluded and like you're up north.  Neighbours? What neighbours?

25 ellis park road torontoThe home has four bedrooms, although it's really only two, as on the lower level, there's a fully-contained two bedroom guest suite that you could easily Airbnb or rent out. Making that prospect even better: it has a kitchen. 

25 ellis park road torontoThe master bedroom is large with a lovely spa-like en suite and a massive closet with built-in cabinetry.  

25 ellis park road torontoThe shower is so large you could do an entire dance routine in there. 25 ellis park road toronto

Specs
Good For

The views and the privacy. This home is surrounded by nature and a pond makes up your backyard. Even though you're in the middle of the city, it feels like you're in cottage country with no neighbours for miles.  25 ellis park road toronto

Move On If

You just can't live with a wall of lime green cabinets. 25 ellis park road toronto

Lead photo by

Triology Agents

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 25 Ellis Park Road

Sold! Toronto home goes for 200k under asking after six months

New study says you need to make $125K to buy a house in Toronto

Condo of the week: 517 Kingston Road

One of Toronto's most iconic homes is for sale at $21.5 million

Rental of the week: 140 Carlton Street

Here's what Toronto's famous terra cotta house looks like now

House of the week: 18A Westmount Park Road