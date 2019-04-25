House of the week: 25 Ellis Park Road

Overlooking Grenadier Pond is this ultra-modern and architecturally stunning house. From the front, you might think this is a bungalow, but you'd be wrong. This baby has levels, three in fact. The main floor of the house is open concept with soaring ceilings, huge windows and lots of light.

The kitchen is vibrant with neon green cabinetry that might not be for everyone. The home was built for entertaining, especially in the summer months. With just the push of a button the huge glass door slides away and the outdoor world melds with the indoor world.

Speaking of outside, the outdoor aspect is spectacular. Overlooking the pond and surrounded by trees, it feels secluded and like you're up north. Neighbours? What neighbours?

The home has four bedrooms, although it's really only two, as on the lower level, there's a fully-contained two bedroom guest suite that you could easily Airbnb or rent out. Making that prospect even better: it has a kitchen.

The master bedroom is large with a lovely spa-like en suite and a massive closet with built-in cabinetry.

The shower is so large you could do an entire dance routine in there.

Specs

Address: 25 Ellis Park Road

Price: $4,895,000

Land Size: 30 x 111.7 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 48

Transit Score: 88

Listing agent: Christian Vermast

Listing ID: W4425951

Good For

The views and the privacy. This home is surrounded by nature and a pond makes up your backyard. Even though you're in the middle of the city, it feels like you're in cottage country with no neighbours for miles.

Move On If

You just can't live with a wall of lime green cabinets.