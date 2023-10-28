Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
72 Ellis Park Road Toronto

There's a funky attic space hidden inside this $4 million Toronto home

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Square rooms are so passé — triangle-shaped rooms are where it's at. 

Or, at least, they are in 72 Ellis Park Rd. 

This impressive home overlooking High Park offers style, luxury, and the coolest attic ever.72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The front entrance and living room. 

Listed for $3,798,000, the modern three-storey home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and over 4,000 square feet of living. 

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The dining room overlooking the backyard. 

The home has a very natural feel to it, thanks to the unobstructed views of the park mixed with the use of natural materials in the home, like walnut flooring and abundance of other wood accents throughout. 

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The main floor has an open plan and tons of natural light.

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The living room.

It's ideal for entertaining, with a large kitchen and living and dining spaces that blend seamlessly together. 

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The front terrace surrounded by trees. 

The fireplace adds coziness in the living room, while the walkout to the elevated terrace makes you feel like you're surrounded by lush trees in the middle of Algonquin.

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The bedrooms can be found on the second floor. 

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom enjoys an unobstructed view of the park, along with the other normal things like an en-suite bathroom. 

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The basement home theatre with a projector screen. 

There's more living space on the lower level of the home, with a family room/home theatre space. There's also direct access to the built-in garage. 

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The stairs to the attic. 

However, arguably the most iconic part of this home is the "Triangle Room" designed by Altius Architects, who also designed the stunning 168 Ellis Park Rd. house.

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

Skylights and large windows add a ton of natural light to the space. 

Currently, the pyramid-shaped room is a multi-functional space that can work as an office, bedroom, or entertainment space. 

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The dining table/pool table hybrid comes with the house. 

"It has infinity lighting, slat-wood roof, fireplace, a convertible pool-table/dining table, electric windows, electric skylights, a wine wall, and unobstructed treed views east and west," realtor Kristofer Lawson notes in the listing.

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The wine wall and fireplace. 

In addition to having the coolest attic ever, the home is fully tech-enabled with features like solar panels, a Tesla EV charger, and remote-controlled gates, windows, blinds, and skylights.  

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

The pool in the backyard. 

The backyard, which is west-facing and easily accessible from the main floor walkout, has a swimming pool and plenty of space for lounging.

72 Ellis Park Rd. Toronto

A shot of the back of the house. 

In short, this house is as Lawson says, "the perfect blend of secluded splendour and indoor-outdoor living."

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

There's a funky attic space hidden inside this $4 million Toronto home

Huge tower to rise above a century-old warehouse in Toronto

Toronto mall to be demolished to make way for eight massive towers and a park

This $8.5 million home in Oakville is last one built by famous Canadian architect

Grocery store near Toronto to be redeveloped with condos after 20 years in business

Cost to own a Toronto home soars to over 200% above average household income

This $6 million Toronto home is surrounded by 400 acres of protected parks

Soaring 78-storey skyscraper could completely transform block of downtown Toronto