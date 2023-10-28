There's a funky attic space hidden inside this $4 million Toronto home

Square rooms are so passé — triangle-shaped rooms are where it's at.

Or, at least, they are in 72 Ellis Park Rd.

This impressive home overlooking High Park offers style, luxury, and the coolest attic ever.

Listed for $3,798,000, the modern three-storey home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and over 4,000 square feet of living.

The home has a very natural feel to it, thanks to the unobstructed views of the park mixed with the use of natural materials in the home, like walnut flooring and abundance of other wood accents throughout.

The main floor has an open plan and tons of natural light.

It's ideal for entertaining, with a large kitchen and living and dining spaces that blend seamlessly together.

The fireplace adds coziness in the living room, while the walkout to the elevated terrace makes you feel like you're surrounded by lush trees in the middle of Algonquin.

The bedrooms can be found on the second floor.

The primary bedroom enjoys an unobstructed view of the park, along with the other normal things like an en-suite bathroom.

There's more living space on the lower level of the home, with a family room/home theatre space. There's also direct access to the built-in garage.

However, arguably the most iconic part of this home is the "Triangle Room" designed by Altius Architects, who also designed the stunning 168 Ellis Park Rd. house.

Currently, the pyramid-shaped room is a multi-functional space that can work as an office, bedroom, or entertainment space.

"It has infinity lighting, slat-wood roof, fireplace, a convertible pool-table/dining table, electric windows, electric skylights, a wine wall, and unobstructed treed views east and west," realtor Kristofer Lawson notes in the listing.

In addition to having the coolest attic ever, the home is fully tech-enabled with features like solar panels, a Tesla EV charger, and remote-controlled gates, windows, blinds, and skylights.

The backyard, which is west-facing and easily accessible from the main floor walkout, has a swimming pool and plenty of space for lounging.

In short, this house is as Lawson says, "the perfect blend of secluded splendour and indoor-outdoor living."