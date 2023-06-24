Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
905 Queen St. W Toronto

This mysterious Queen West estate is back on sale for $4 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Set back from busy Queen West street, this stately two-storey home has become somewhat of an anomaly among the towering condo buildings, businesses, and coffee shops.

Built in 1847, this lovely Georgian gem was the former home of a prosperous brewer, John Farr, who established the second brewery in the old town of York. 

In 1922, 905 Queen St. W was designated as a heritage home by Toronto City Council when they dubbed it a "handsome, well-proportioned house" and deemed it worthy of preservation.905 Queen Street West Toronto

A sitting room. 

And the house, situated right across the street from Trinity Bellwoods, has remained both handsome and well-proportioned ever since. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

905 Queen St. W is a two-bedroom, four-bathroom home with several offices and workspaces located throughout. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

A conference room in the basement. 

Fun fact: the home is zoned for both commercial and residential use, so it could really become anything – except a condo, thanks to it's heritage status.

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The main landing. 

And while the interior has often been a mystery to passersby, this isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse inside the landmark residence. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The kitchen. 

The home was listed for sale twice back in 2021 for $5.5 million. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

 The home boasts 10-foot ceilings and over 3,300 square feet of living space. 

But, despite receiving multiple offers, the owner decided to let the listing expire, as they weren't comfortable with people entering the home during the height of the pandemic. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The primary bedroom with herringbone hardwood floors. 

The home was then relisted in November last year for $4,998,000 with an extra bedroom and bathroom, but sat on the market for seven months and again didn't sell.  

905 Queen Street West Toronto

A sitting room. 

So the bigger mystery is why isn't this house selling?

905 Queen Street West Toronto

Original details like pocket doors and a built-in bookcase make this home special. 

We thought it would be an easy sell given the house's location, the charming and well preserved interior, and just generally the Toronto real estate market

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The office with a fireplace. 

But apparently, even with everything going for it, the home is struggling to sell, and now the price has been dropped yet again.

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The front entrance. 

905 Queen St. W was just listed for $4,098,000 – a drop of almost $1.5 million compared to 2021. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The library. 

Realtor Kevin Crigger told blogTO they've had a lot of activity and a great deal of interest in the property, but unfortunately, it hasn't been the right kind attention. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

A cozy sitting area. 

"We've had a number of people who have really grand vision for a restaurant space with a patio but it isn't practical. We've also had lots of developers interested but it's not a development opportunity," he explained.

905 Queen Street West Toronto

Another office space. 

"So because it's not a traditional condo, or a residential house, or a development opportunity, it will take us some time to find the right buyer."

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The main floor with stunning details throughout. 

And while it might not be a development opportunity, Crigger ensures this house is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The kitchen has stone counters and built-in appliances. 

"It's an incredibly rare property and truly one-of-a-kind," he said, mentioning the dual residential and commercial zoning, the amazing design work of award-winning New York Brian McCarthy, as well as the incredible charm and unique materials in the home. 905 Queen Street West Toronto

The library and office with French doors and built-in bookcases.  

For example, he told blogTO that the library is made completely out of reclaimed wood. 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The dining room. 

"The interior was gutted to the studs and built out with an unbelievable vision and with a respectful design that highlights the home when it was at its greatest." 

905 Queen Street West Toronto

Crown moulding and windows that overlook the garden. 

So while the home may be taking its sweet time to sell, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

905 Queen Street West Toronto

The front garden just steps from Trinity Bellwoods. 

As the saying goes, "Good things take time." And for a house like this, finding the right seller is like Prince Charming searching for his Cinderella – the fit needs to be perfect. 

Photos by

Raul Quijano for OTBX
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This mysterious Queen West estate is back on sale for $4 million

Tiny home Toronto neighbourhood fought to stop now renting for $2450

This $5 million Markham home has a huge sunken living room you'll never want to leave

Ontario landlord wants you to share a bed with a stranger for $550 a month rent

Majority of Canada's first-time homebuyers worried they can't afford down payment

This $8 million Mississauga home looks like it's in Muskoka

These are the Ontario cities with home prices cheaper than the national average

This tiny dated 2-bedroom Toronto home is going for almost $2 million