This mysterious Queen West estate is back on sale for $4 million

Set back from busy Queen West street, this stately two-storey home has become somewhat of an anomaly among the towering condo buildings, businesses, and coffee shops.

Built in 1847, this lovely Georgian gem was the former home of a prosperous brewer, John Farr, who established the second brewery in the old town of York.

In 1922, 905 Queen St. W was designated as a heritage home by Toronto City Council when they dubbed it a "handsome, well-proportioned house" and deemed it worthy of preservation.

And the house, situated right across the street from Trinity Bellwoods, has remained both handsome and well-proportioned ever since.

905 Queen St. W is a two-bedroom, four-bathroom home with several offices and workspaces located throughout.

Fun fact: the home is zoned for both commercial and residential use, so it could really become anything – except a condo, thanks to it's heritage status.

And while the interior has often been a mystery to passersby, this isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse inside the landmark residence.

The home was listed for sale twice back in 2021 for $5.5 million.

But, despite receiving multiple offers, the owner decided to let the listing expire, as they weren't comfortable with people entering the home during the height of the pandemic.

The home was then relisted in November last year for $4,998,000 with an extra bedroom and bathroom, but sat on the market for seven months and again didn't sell.

So the bigger mystery is why isn't this house selling?

We thought it would be an easy sell given the house's location, the charming and well preserved interior, and just generally the Toronto real estate market.

But apparently, even with everything going for it, the home is struggling to sell, and now the price has been dropped yet again.

905 Queen St. W was just listed for $4,098,000 – a drop of almost $1.5 million compared to 2021.

Realtor Kevin Crigger told blogTO they've had a lot of activity and a great deal of interest in the property, but unfortunately, it hasn't been the right kind attention.

"We've had a number of people who have really grand vision for a restaurant space with a patio but it isn't practical. We've also had lots of developers interested but it's not a development opportunity," he explained.

"So because it's not a traditional condo, or a residential house, or a development opportunity, it will take us some time to find the right buyer."

And while it might not be a development opportunity, Crigger ensures this house is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It's an incredibly rare property and truly one-of-a-kind," he said, mentioning the dual residential and commercial zoning, the amazing design work of award-winning New York Brian McCarthy, as well as the incredible charm and unique materials in the home.

For example, he told blogTO that the library is made completely out of reclaimed wood.

"The interior was gutted to the studs and built out with an unbelievable vision and with a respectful design that highlights the home when it was at its greatest."

So while the home may be taking its sweet time to sell, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

As the saying goes, "Good things take time." And for a house like this, finding the right seller is like Prince Charming searching for his Cinderella – the fit needs to be perfect.