This $2.5 million hard loft in Toronto has a spiral staircase in a coveted factory conversion

The Candy Factory has some of the nicest lofts in Toronto, so it's no surprise that we've written about them time and time again.

Every single unit in this former Ce De Candy manufacturing plant is beautiful in its own way, which means pretty much anyone who appreciates the history and authenticity of a good hard loft wants to live here.

And this penthouse unit is not only a stunner but it's the first time it's been on the market in 13 years! These babies don't come up often.

Listed for $2,599,000, Penthouse 19 features exposed brick and wood beams, 12-foot ceilings, tons of natural light and the most epic spiral staircase.

It has a mostly open concept layout with the living room, kitchen and dining area all together making it ideal for entertaining.

The unit boasts two full bedrooms and two full bathrooms and over 1,200-square-feet of living space.

The condo has also been extensively renovated since it was purchased back in 2009 (for $715K).

Some of the luxury upgrades include a new $150,000 Scavolini kitchen that comes equipped with an industrial stainless steel counter and German Gaggenau appliances.

The primary bedroom boasts wall-to-wall closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. It also has an ensuite bathroom.

While the second bedroom is currently a TV room, it could be turned into a home office or an extra bedroom.

But one of the more rare things about this unit is it comes with its own private terrace.

This is truly rare for an authentic hard loft, as the original buildings were rarely made with outdoor space in mind.

However, off the primary bedroom there's a large patio with stunning views of the city.

And if all that wasn't enough to seal the deal on this amazing condo, it also includes some of the cool furniture pieces featured in the listing photos, which at the very least saves you a trip to Ikea!