Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
993 Queen St. W Toronto

This $2.5 million hard loft in Toronto has a spiral staircase in a coveted factory conversion

The Candy Factory has some of the nicest lofts in Toronto, so it's no surprise that we've written about them time and time again

Every single unit in this former Ce De Candy manufacturing plant is beautiful in its own way, which means pretty much anyone who appreciates the history and authenticity of a good hard loft wants to live here. 

And this penthouse unit is not only a stunner but it's the first time it's been on the market in 13 years! These babies don't come up often. 

993 Queen St W Toronto

The Candy Factory lofts have a gym, party room, car wash, 24-hour conceierge service and more!

Listed for $2,599,000, Penthouse 19 features exposed brick and wood beams, 12-foot ceilings, tons of natural light and the most epic spiral staircase. 

993 Queen St W Toronto

The pine wood beams and sandblasted exposed brick walls add character to the loft. 

It has a mostly open concept layout with the living room, kitchen and dining area all together making it ideal for entertaining. 

993 Queen St W Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

The unit boasts two full bedrooms and two full bathrooms and over 1,200-square-feet of living space. 

993 Queen St W Toronto

The kitchen looking into the dining area. 

The condo has also been extensively renovated since it was purchased back in 2009 (for $715K). 

993 Queen St W Toronto

The kitchen has two ovens, an induction cooktop, and a wine fridge. 

Some of the luxury upgrades include a new $150,000 Scavolini kitchen that comes equipped with an industrial stainless steel counter and German Gaggenau appliances. 

993 Queen St W Toronto

The primary bedroom with an exposed brick wall. 

The primary bedroom boasts wall-to-wall closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. It also has an ensuite bathroom. 

993 Queen St W Toronto

The second bedroom. 

While the second bedroom is currently a TV room, it could be turned into a home office or an extra bedroom. 

993 Queen St W Toronto

The outdoor terrace. 

But one of the more rare things about this unit is it comes with its own private terrace.

993 Queen St W Toronto

The view from the private terrace. 

This is truly rare for an authentic hard loft, as the original buildings were rarely made with outdoor space in mind.

However, off the primary bedroom there's a large patio with stunning views of the city. 

993 Queen St W Toronto

The living room. 

And if all that wasn't enough to seal the deal on this amazing condo, it also includes some of the cool furniture pieces featured in the listing photos, which at the very least saves you a trip to Ikea! 

Keller Williams Advantage Realty Brokerage
