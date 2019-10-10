Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
993 queen street west toronto

Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Is every condo in the Candy Factory lofts gorgeous?993 queen street west toronto

I've covered a ton of apartments in this building over the years and every single one is beautiful. This one is no exception. 993 queen street west torontoThe one-bed, one-bath condo has lots of natural light, exposed beams brick and duct work, as well as some pretty sexy hardwood floors. 

993 queen street west torontoThe high ceilings and open concept layout give the place an airy feel. 

993 queen street west torontoThe kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated, so they're shiny and new. 

993 queen street west torontoThe bedroom is up a small set of stairs, apart from the rest of the place, so it's cozy and tranquil. 

993 queen street west torontoThere isn't any outdoor space, but there is a plant wall... so, close enough? 993 queen street west toronto

Specs
  • Address: #409 – 993 Queen St. W
  • Price: $1,398,000
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97    
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Maintenance Fees: $586.01 monthly
  • Brokerage: Right At Home Realty Inc. 
  • Listing ID: C4591161993 queen street west toronto
Good For

Pinterest-worthy pictures.993 queen street west toronto

Move On If

You don’t want to pay $137 more per square foot than the average condo.993 queen street west toronto

Lead photo by

propertyfilms.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

Rental of the week: somewhere around Queen and Bathurst

Rent costs are growing two times faster than incomes in Toronto

House of the week: 60 Dale Avenue

This is what Drake's new Toronto mansion looks like

Luxurious new condos in Toronto will have indoor trees and private tea rooms

Toronto Airbnb of the week: Victorian gem in Lytton Park

One of Toronto's ugliest malls is getting a huge makeover