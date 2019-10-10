Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

Is every condo in the Candy Factory lofts gorgeous?

I've covered a ton of apartments in this building over the years and every single one is beautiful. This one is no exception. The one-bed, one-bath condo has lots of natural light, exposed beams brick and duct work, as well as some pretty sexy hardwood floors.

The high ceilings and open concept layout give the place an airy feel.

The kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated, so they're shiny and new.

The bedroom is up a small set of stairs, apart from the rest of the place, so it's cozy and tranquil.

There isn't any outdoor space, but there is a plant wall... so, close enough?

Specs

Address: #409 – 993 Queen St. W

Price: $1,398,000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 98

Maintenance Fees: $586.01 monthly

Brokerage: Right At Home Realty Inc.

Listing ID: C4591161

Good For

Pinterest-worthy pictures.

Move On If

You don’t want to pay $137 more per square foot than the average condo.