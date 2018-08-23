Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
993 queen street west toronto

Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

I’ve written about places in the Candy Factory Lofts before, but that’s because they’re all freakin’ gorgeous! I can’t help it if these are some of the nicest hard lofts in the city and this unit is no exception.

993 queen street west torontoThe one-bedroom, two den place has all the trademarks of a hard loft including exposed brick, wood beams, soaring ceiling and a Juliette balcony.

993 queen street west torontoThe front entranceway is a bit like that hallway scene in The Shining. The two bathrooms and two dens make for a lot of doors in a narrow space.

993 queen street west torontoBut once you walk through the kitchen, living room and dining room are open plan. The space is bright and airy.

993 queen street west torontoThe kitchen has a French country home vibe, which contrasts the industrial look of the rest of the place. 

993 queen street west torontoThe master bedroom is an interior room so it doesn’t have windows. This could either be terrible or amazing depending on what kind of sleep schedule you have. But it’s spacious and because it’s raised there’s a ton of storage space underneath.

993 queen street west torontoOne of the dens has a loft bed above the laundry unit. Always a handy thing to have if someone wants to crash.

993 queen street west torontoSurprisingly this place actually has a sliver of private outdoor space. There’s a Juliet balcony that has some great views of the city. But if that’s not enough there’s a gorgeous rooftop patio and Trinity Bellwoods is down the street.

993 queen street west torontoSpecs
  • Address: #306 - 993 Queen St. W
  • Price: $1,199,000
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 98
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $674.69 monthly
  • Listing agent: Zack Fenwick
  • Listing ID: C4212017
993 queen street west torontoGood For

Being right in the middle of hipster mecca. With tons of independent coffee shops, amazing restaurants and at least one place that sells beard oil all your hipster needs are at your front door.  993 queen street west toronto

Move On If

You want more than a sliding door’s worth of natural light.993 queen street west toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

993queenst306.com

